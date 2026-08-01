WHO launches unique training course to enable parliamentarians in global health security

The World Health Organization has released “The Role of Parliaments and Parliamentarians in Strengthening Health Security Preparedness”, an online training course. This essential resource aims to equip parliamentarians with the knowledge and tools necessary to enhance global health security efforts.

The COVID-19 pandemic and other global health crises have underscored the critical role that parliamentarians play in health security. Their involvement is vital for advancing state capacity, building social trust, and providing leadership crucial for effective preparedness and response efforts. Recent high-level reviews have revealed that parliamentarians’ advocacy is indispensable in navigating and mitigating public health emergencies.

This comprehensive training spans seven detailed modules, delving into the multifaceted roles of parliamentarians. Participants will gain insights into law-making, oversight, accountability, budgetary allocation, and citizen representation. The course emphasizes practical skills and actionable recommendations, assisting parliamentarians to be well-equipped to lead and prioritize improved health emergency preparedness and health security measures.

Participants in this course will gain a deeper understanding of the concepts of health emergency preparedness and health security, and the importance of the International Health Regulations (2005). They will identify opportunities at both global and domestic levels for parliaments and parliamentarians to contribute to health security and explain the various functions of parliaments and parliamentarians in achieving health security. They will also enhance their advocacy for and achievement of health emergency preparedness and health security by implementing practical suggestions and accessing further resources to strengthen their efforts.

The training course is available on the OpenWHO platform, and all interested stakeholders are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to deepen their understanding and enhance their role in health security preparedness.

By enabling parliamentarians through this specialized training, WHO aims to foster a more resilient and prepared global community, capable of effectively responding to future health emergencies. Together, we can make a significant impact on global health security.

Sourced from WHO