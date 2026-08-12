Wednesday, 12 Aug 2026

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Malawi’s Scorchers into historical WAFCON finals

1 Min Read

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Lloyd M’bwana

RABAT-(MaraviPost)-Malawi women football team, the Scorchers have made into 2026 WAFCON finals for the first time in the history after beating Algeria 3-1.

The Scorchers are expected to face the winners between Morocco and Cameroon in the finals.

The Malawian girls have only lost a game against Zambia in the final groups stages.

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Lloyd M’bwana

I’m a Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resource (LUANAR)’s Environmental Science graduate (Malawi) and UK’s ICM Journalism and Media studies scholar. Also University of Malawi (UNIMA) Library Science Scholar. I have been The Malawi Country Manager and duty editor for the Maravi Post since 2019. My duty editor’s job is to ensure that the news is covered properly, that it is delivered on time, and that it is created to the standards set out in the editorial guidelines of the Maravi Post.

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