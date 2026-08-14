MUNDUBILE SAYS HE IS BEING INTERROGATED BY ZAMBIA ARMY OVER VIDEOS, CALLS FOR CALM

By Lovemore Lubinda

LUSAKA— Zambian opposition presidential candidate Brian Mundubile said on Thursday night that he is being questioned by officers from the Zambia Army over two videos he released earlier in the day, and appealed to supporters to remain calm.

In a statement posted to social media, Mundubile sought to clarify his whereabouts after hours of conflicting reports about his detention.

“URGENT PUBLIC STATEMENT

“Just to confirm that I am being interrogated by officers from the Zambia Army over the two videos I released earlier today.

“I appeal for calm from all our supporters as we allow the due process to proceed,” Mundubile wrote.

The statement was his first direct comment since allegations surfaced that he had been taken from his home by soldiers.

The development comes as the Electoral Commission of Zambia resumes the announcement of presidential results, following a nationwide suspension of counting that was lifted on Thursday.

Earlier, Mundubile’s running mate, Makebi Zulu, said the National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity, NRPUP, leader had been removed from his residence by military personnel.

Zulu, the NRPUP vice-presidential candidate, said in a statement on Thursday that Mundubile and his family were taken from their home in the Kabulonga area of Lusaka by about 40 soldiers.

“President Brian Mundubile and his family have been picked by the Military from his residence in Kabulonga along Kudu Road to an undisclosed location,” Zulu wrote on his verified social media account.

“Over 40 Soldiers and other security personnel were present and brutalized President Mundubile and his wife as they lifted them and threw them into their vehicle,” he added.

Zulu did not specify the exact time of the alleged operation or the location where Mundubile was being held.

GOVERNMENT DENIES POLICE ARREST

Before Mundubile’s own statement, reports had circulated that he was arrested by police. Authorities denied that version of events.

Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana said he had visited Ibex Hill Police Station in Lusaka and confirmed Mundubile was not in police custody.

“I have visited the said police station and can confirm that the opposition leader is not in police custody,” Kawana told journalists.

He did not comment on the military allegation made by Zulu.

Police had not issued a separate statement on the matter by Thursday night. The Zambia Army also had not said anything.

The reported questioning comes few hours after ECZ paused vote counting and announcements, citing violence against polling staff and the theft of ballot materials in some districts.

The Commission resumed the process on Thursday evening and said it would begin releasing results at 22:00.

Mundubile has been a central figure in the post-election tension. On Thursday morning he addressed supporters in a live broadcast to declare himself “President-elect,” citing tallies from party agents.

ECZ responded by warning all candidates that only it has the legal authority to announce results, and that premature declarations are a criminal offence.

President Hakainde Hichilema has not claimed victory. He has instead called for patience and urged Zambians to allow ECZ to complete its work.

The constitution requires a presidential winner to be declared within 72 hours of the close of polls, a deadline that expires on Saturday.

INTERNATIONAL ATTENTION

Zambia’s 2021 election, which saw Hichilema defeat an incumbent, was widely praised for its peaceful transfer of power. This year’s vote is being closely watched by the African Union, SADC, and by investors in the copper-rich nation.

Election observers have urged authorities to protect the rights of candidates, party agents and voters during the results period, and to ensure any security operations are carried out lawfully and transparently.

According to human rights lawyers under Zambian law, any person detained must be informed of the reason and presented before a court within 24 hours.

The Law Society of Zambia has previously warned that actions taken during the results period must be “proportionate and within the law” to preserve public confidence.

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT

As of late Thursday, ECZ was continuing with constituency-level result announcements. There was no indication from the Commission that the questioning of Mundubile would affect the timeline.

With the opposition leader now confirming he is with army officers, attention has shifted to what charges, if any, will follow and how long the interrogation will last.

For now, Zambia does not have an officially declared president. The process is unfolding amid competing claims, a brief suspension of counting, and warnings from ECZ against self-declarations.

The government has reiterated its commitment to a peaceful process. How transparently authorities handle Mundubile’s case is likely to shape confidence in the final stages of the election.