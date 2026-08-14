Property owners endorse MHC’s plan to modernise Malangalanga staff quarters

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Property owners in Area 1, Malangalanga, have unanimously endorsed the Malawi Housing Corporation’s (MHC) plan to redevelop the neighbourhood’s ageing staff quarters, in a major boost to urban renewal efforts in the capital.



In a statement issued on Wednesday, MHC said the endorsement followed a stakeholder meeting on Sunday, August 9, 2026 at Simama Hotel in Lilongwe, which brought together affected property owners, local civic leaders, the area’s Member of Parliament, and ward councillors.



According to the statement, the current dilapidated quarters will be transformed into modern, safe and affordable housing under the project.

The redevelopment also includes infrastructure upgrades across Area 1, among them improved road networks, modern drainage systems, street lighting and dedicated green spaces.

The initiative is expected to generate local employment during both construction and long-term maintenance, MHC said.



The corporation said property owners, during the consultations, asked that property valuations be conducted without delay, so they can weigh their options between cash compensation and house-swap arrangements.



Commenting on the development, MHC Chief Executive Officer Bob Chimkango described the community’s backing as a decisive step forward for the corporation’s housing strategy.



“The unanimous backing from the Malangalanga property owners marks a pivotal milestone for this initiative,” Chimkango said adding;



“This project signals a transformative shift, and MHC remains firmly committed to executing it with complete transparency, accountability and speed.”



He said the corporation intends to use the Lilongwe project as a model for future national housing initiatives.



“The Corporation envisions the Malangalanga redevelopment as a benchmark for modern urban renewal initiatives to be replicated across the country,” he said.



As the country’s statutory property landlord under the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, MHC will lead the project’s execution.