Zambia begins counting votes as polls close and officials flag delays

By Lovemore Lubinda

LUSAKA, 13 August 2026 — Vote counting has started in parts of Zambia after polling stations closed at 18:00 on Thursday, as the country waits for the first results from a general election that will determine the presidency, parliament and local councils.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia said the process was moving ahead at the National Results Centre in Lusaka, where officials are preparing to receive and verify tallies from constituencies.

ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro told reporters that provisional results should begin to come through soon. He said most of the parliamentary and council outcomes are likely to be known by Friday, while the final presidential result is scheduled for announcement on Monday, August 17.

Kasaro also confirmed that voting is still underway at a number of stations that opened late. He explained that to protect the right to vote, those locations will remain open until voters have had a full 12-hour window.

He gave the example of a polling station in Mungwi district that only opened at 15:00. In that case, voting will continue into the evening to make up the lost time.

According to the commission, turnout appeared strongest in Lusaka and on the Copperbelt, Zambia’s most populated and most industrialized regions. Other provinces reported steady but comparatively lower participation.

More than 8 million Zambians were registered to vote. Polls opened at 06:00 and, in most areas, closed as scheduled. Materials were then sorted and counting began at each station under the observation of party agents.

Peaceful process overall, monitors say

Civil society observers said the day was largely calm. The Ziko Lathu Consortium, working with the Youth Hub Centre, deployed monitors to all 10 provinces and 116 districts.

In its first preliminary statement, the group, which includes ActionAid Zambia, NGOCC, Panos Institute Southern Africa, MISA Zambia, Young Women in Action and Global Platform Zambia Network, reported no cases of violence against women, young people or persons with disabilities.

It described the general atmosphere at polling places as peaceful and orderly.

But the monitors also documented a range of administrative problems that affected the start and flow of voting in some areas.

Issues included late opening of stations, delayed delivery of ballots and other materials, a shortage of voting booths, and problems with the voters’ register.

In Kasama North, Ndoloka Polling Station had not opened by 10:35. In Southern Province, one station received its materials at 07:47, almost two hours after voting was supposed to begin.

Some voters were turned away after officials could not find their names on the register. Others arrived with voter cards that did not match their assigned polling place, or with older cards that were no longer valid.

The consortium also noted inconsistent support for elderly voters and people with disabilities. At some stations, assistance was provided promptly. At others, it was unclear or delayed.

Despite those setbacks, observers said they did not see signs of widespread disruption. They warned, however, that long waits and confusion can create frustration and could lead to localized tension if not handled quickly.

The group said it has shared its findings with the Electoral Commission and other authorities for follow-up. It appealed to voters, polling staff, party representatives and security personnel to remain patient and cooperative as counting continues.

What happens next

Over the next 48 hours, constituency centers will compile results and forward them to Lusaka. The commission will verify the figures before releasing provisional updates.

The presidential race is the main focus nationally and internationally, given Zambia’s role as a major copper producer and its influence in southern Africa. The outcome will also shape the balance in parliament and determine leadership in councils across the country.

For now, officials are urging calm as the verification work proceeds. Kasaro said the commission is committed to transparency and to resolving any outstanding logistical issues before final results are declared.

With counting underway and observers on the ground, Zambia moves into the next phase of its 2026 election — a wait for numbers that will define the country’s political direction for the next five years.