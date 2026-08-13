Zambia Votes 2026: Lungu’s daughter jets in to cast her vote, says it’s an important election

Tasila Lungu, daughter of Zambia’s late former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, who is based in South Africa following the deaths of her father traveled to Lusaka on Thursday morning to cast her ballot in Zambia’s 2026 General Elections.

The former Chawama Member of Parliament, together with her husband Patrick Mwansa, voted early at Kabulonga Boys Secondary School, one of the capital’s busiest polling centers.

“Please go and vote,” she told reporters after voting. “This is a very important election, and I couldn’t miss it even though I am still mourning.”

Tasila arrived just after 7:00 a.m. and joined residents who had been queuing since polls opened at 6:00 a.m.

She wore simple attire, moved through the process without a large security detail, and completed voting for president, parliament and local council.

Outside the school she delivered a brief message to voters waiting in line.

“Get out in your numbers,” she urged. “Be patient. Don’t get frustrated no matter how long you wait. The future of the country depends on today’s vote.”

This marked her first significant public appearance in months. Since her father’s death earlier this year, Tasila had kept a low profile as the family dealt with mourning and as public discussion continued over the former president’s burial arrangements.

From Parliament to private life

Tasila served as Member of Parliament for Chawama, a large urban constituency in Lusaka, from 2016 to 2021. She first won the seat in a by-election and was re-elected in 2021 on the Patriotic Front ticket.

Her time in Parliament ended after she was absent for an extended period following her father’s passing. National Assembly Speaker Nelly Mutti then declared the Chawama seat vacant.

The move sparked national debate sympathy and led to a highly competitive by-election in January 2026 to fill the position.

Throughout that period Tasila stayed largely out of the spotlight. Her decision to fly into Lusaka specifically to vote signaled, in her words, a commitment to civic responsibility rather than politics.

With family at a familiar polling station

She was accompanied by her husband, Patrick Mwansa, a former councillor for Kabulonga Ward 16.

On Thursday the two moved calmly through the polling area, greeting election officials and party agents overseeing the process.

Tasila did not hold a formal press conference. But her short comments attracted attention from both voters and media. Several residents stopped to greet her. Others said seeing her in line encouraged them to stay.

“She came to vote while she’s mourning,” said one voter. “That tells you how important this election is.”

More than 8 million Zambians are registered to vote in Thursday’s elections, which cover the presidency, 156 parliamentary seats and local government positions.

Polling stations opened nationwide at 6:00 a.m. In Lusaka, long lines formed outside schools, churches and community halls.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia said voting materials arrived on time in most urban areas. Party representatives were present with voter registers, and security officers were deployed to maintain order without interfering.

The SADC Election Observation Mission was also on the ground in Lusaka. Head of Mission Samuel B. Tembenu, SC, visited Kabulonga Boys in the morning to observe opening procedures.

Tasila kept her message focused on participation.

“Even during difficult times, we have a duty,” she said. “This vote will decide the direction of our country for the next five years. Please go and vote, and let us remain peaceful and accept the results.”

Commenting on social media handle comment sections, some political observers said her appearance carried weight beyond the ballot. Chawama is considered a political barometer, and Tasila remains a recognizable figure there.

“For someone who has been away from public life, showing up to vote sends a strong signal,” said one Lusaka-based analyst. “It reinforces the idea that civic duty continues regardless of personal circumstances.”

Voting will continue through the evening. Once polls close, ballots will be counted at each station in the presence of party agents and observers, before results are sent to constituency centers.

The ECZ says it will release results progressively once they are verified. Regional and international observer groups are expected to issue preliminary findings in the coming days.

By mid-morning at Kabulonga Boys, the atmosphere was orderly. Voters waited with umbrellas and chairs. Schoolchildren in uniform walked past on their way to class.

For Tasila, the day balanced personal grief with public duty.

“This is a very important election,” she said as she left. “And I couldn’t miss it.”