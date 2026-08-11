Lusaka accredits over 4,000 local election observers ahead of polls

By Lovemore Lubinda

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has accredited more than 4,000 local observers and monitors for Lusaka District, in what officials say is an effort to ensure every polling station in the capital is covered during Thursday’s general election.

Lusaka Assistant District Electoral Officer Victor Kagoli said as of Saturday, August 8, a total of 4,285 local observers had been cleared to operate in the district.

He explained that this works out to an average of three observers per polling station, which should allow all voting centres in Lusaka to have monitoring presence.

Kagoli said the accreditation process is still open to accommodate additional organizations and individuals who have applied.

To handle the increased applications, the district has received 10 more accreditation kits from the Commission’s headquarters, bringing the total to 20, he said.

He pointed out that the extra kits will help speed up processing and reduce delays for groups seeking to participate in observation.

The announcement comes as Zambia prepares for national polls on August 13, with campaigns ending and logistical preparations entering their final phase.

Observation is seen as a key part of building public confidence, particularly in urban centres where voter turnout is expected to be high and where most disputes in past elections have been reported.

In a related development, the ECZ has concluded a two-day final training for officers of the Lusaka Province Election Support Centre.

The training brought together field correspondents and communication officers from across Lusaka Province.

According to the Commission, the purpose of the support centre is to monitor election-related activities in real time, coordinate responses from the field, and provide timely remedial support to staff when problems arise.

Officials said the centre will serve as a link between polling stations, district offices and the national command centre on election day.

Trainers Anna Nkaka, Enala Chirwa and Dr Mwamba urged participants to carry out their duties in line with the Commission’s core values of integrity, impartiality, teamwork and professionalism.

They reminded officers that their role is to report facts accurately, support voters and polling staff, and ensure that information reaches decision-makers quickly.

The training is part of a broader ECZ plan to strengthen communication and rapid response during the election period.

With millions of voters expected to cast ballots, the Commission has said it wants to avoid the communication breakdowns that have affected previous polls.

Lusaka remains the largest electoral district in the country.

According to ECZ figures, the province has 1,430,889 registered voters. It is followed by Copperbelt with 1,296,446 and Eastern Province with 1,129,444.

Together, the three provinces account for about 3.86 million registered voters. That represents nearly 44 percent of the national electorate of 8.79 million. Because of the numbers, analysts say the outcome of the presidential race will likely be determined in these provinces.

With such a large voter base concentrated in a few areas, political parties have shifted their focus from rallies and social media campaigns to ground operations, including the deployment of polling agents and voter mobilization.

Kagoli said the large number of accredited observers in Lusaka reflects growing interest from civil society and community groups in taking part in the process.

He added that the Commission is encouraging observers to remain neutral, to follow the code of conduct, and to report any irregularities through the established channels rather than through public statements.

International observer missions are also in the country and have been meeting with the ECZ, political parties and civil society in the lead-up to voting day. Domestic observers, however, will make up the bulk of monitoring presence at polling stations, particularly in areas where international teams have limited reach.

The Commission has said that all accredited observers will be required to present their identification at polling stations and that they will not be allowed to interfere with voting or counting. Their role, officials said, is to observe and report.

With two days to the vote, attention is turning to logistics, security and the management of results. ECZ has said it will use the provincial support centres to track turnout, address incidents, and communicate with the public.

For many Zambians in Lusaka, the focus now is less on political messaging and more on whether the process will be orderly and credible. With almost 1.5 million voters in the district alone, officials say the presence of over 4,000 local monitors is intended to help ensure that each vote is cast and counted without interference.

As Kagoli put it, the goal is simple: every polling station manned, every process observed, and every voter able to cast a ballot in peace.