“Freedom is not free,” says Mnangagwa in Heroes Day speech, amid online backlash on from citizens

By Lovemore Lubinda

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has warned Zimbabweans that the country’s independence and sovereignty cannot be taken for granted, saying the freedoms won through the sacrifices of liberation war heroes require continued vigilance and responsible stewardship.

In his 46th Heroes’ Day message, Mnangagwa paid tribute to the men and women who died fighting for Zimbabwe’s freedom, sovereignty and dignity.

“Independence was not given on a silver platter; it was bought with blood, sweat, and tears,” he said.

Mnangagwa called on Zimbabweans to honour the country’s living war veterans and preserve the legacy of unity, peace and development left by those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

He said the dreams and aspirations of the fallen remained alive from generation to generation, urging citizens to continue building the country.

“Let us build our nation together, brick by brick, stone by stone,” he said.

Mnangagwa said freedom and sovereignty required “ongoing care, vigilance and diligent stewardship”, as Zimbabwe commemorated its liberation heroes under the theme “Lest We Forget.”

“Today, as we commemorate our 46th Heroes’ Day under the profound theme, ‘Lest we forget,’ we bow our heads in deep gratitude to the gallant sons and daughters of the soil who paid the ultimate price for our freedom, sovereignty, and dignity.

“Our independence was not given on a silver platter; it was bought with blood, sweat, and tears.

“Today, we remember every sacrifice, honor our living veterans, and recommit ourselves to defending the legacy of unity, peace, and development they left behind.

“Let us build our nation together, brick by brick, stone by stone.

“Their dreams, hopes and aspirations are alive from generation to generation.

“As we carry on their legacy of fortitude, gallantry and patriotism, let us be aware that freedom, independence and sovereignty is not free but requires ongoing care, vigilance and diligent stewardship.

“Happy Heroes’ Day, Zimbabwe,” reads part of his address.

*Backlash on social media*

The President’s remarks drew strong reactions from citizens on his social media platforms.

Vitalis Ngwenya wrote: “Julls KaMama Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa take note of this president, don’t talk about freedom in Zimbabwe because once people start to say something against you or against the situation you arrest them, you chase them from work if he/she was working under you.

“Zimbabwe has never had freedom, but only for you and other people who are close to you. We are not fighting and it’s not like we don’t want you to be a president of Zimbabwe but we want a change, a better Zimbabwe.”

Tatenda Mtizwa responded to a fellow netizen: “Takudzwa Mzezewa kutoita kunge Zimbabwe yacho ndeyekumba kwavo.” Loosely translated: “It’s like Mnangagwa is behaving as if Zimbabwe is his personal property.”

Takudzwa Mzezewa also criticised what he described as rampant corruption under the President’s watch:

“Julls KaMama president wachoo anoo run everything like baba vane barika. Nyika isina ma minister. President anovhura rank ye Bus. Ovhura Road. Ovhura stadium yaasina kuvaka futi.

“Nyika yakazara ma dust road since 1980. Votiudza zve Heroes Day, vanhu vakafira mahara.

“Mari irikudyiwa nana Chivhayo, Tungwarara, Tagwirei.”

Apparently, Walter Kandiado, welcomed President Mnangagwa’s message:

“We commend His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, for continuing to remind the nation of the importance of preserving the sacrifices and ideals of our liberation struggle.

“His call for Zimbabweans to remain united, patriotic and committed to the development of our country speaks directly to the responsibility that rests upon every generation.”