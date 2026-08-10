Amnesty International warns of authoritarian regression in Zambia ahead of August 13 polls

By Lovemore Lubinda

Amnesty International says Zambia’s human rights record has deteriorated in the lead-up to the August 13, 2026 General Elections, warning of what it calls a return to authoritarian practices.

In an 18-page briefing released this week, the rights group says civic space in Zambia has narrowed sharply. It points to growing limits on free speech, association, and peaceful assembly as the country heads to the polls.

The organization notes that President Hakainde Hichilema was elected in 2021 on promises of a “new dawn” anchored in rights, freedoms and the rule of law. Five years on, Amnesty argues that many of the problems from the previous government are still present.

It does recognize some steps taken by the UPND administration. These include scrapping criminal defamation of the President, removing the death penalty from law, and passing the Access to Information Act in 2023. But Amnesty says those gains have been undermined by newer laws and how existing ones are being applied.

The group singles out the Penal Code, NGO Act, Public Order Act, and the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Acts passed in April 2025. According to Amnesty, these laws give the state wide powers to restrict criticism, limit accountability, and control information.

*Treatment of opposition gatherings*

Amnesty is critical of how the Public Order Act is being enforced. It says police treat the requirement to notify authorities as a requirement to seek permission, and that this has been used to stop or break up opposition meetings and protests.

It also cites administrative hurdles like delayed police responses that have blocked some events. The report references a 2025 review by the UN Special Rapporteur on free expression, which flagged that opposition and civil society gatherings were being stopped while ruling-party events continued.

Parliament did pass a new Public Gatherings Bill in May 2026 to replace the old colonial law. President Hichilema rejected it over concerns it clashed with court rulings, so the Public Order Act is still in effect.

*Cyber laws and criticism*

The briefing warns that authorities are increasingly using charges like sedition, cybercrime and spreading false information against critics. Amnesty says this risks silencing political debate.

It describes the 2025 Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Acts as broadly worded, arguing they could allow excessive surveillance and give agencies too much leeway in enforcement. The group says that threatens privacy, free expression, and the ability of journalists to do their work.

*Pressure on journalists*

Press freedom is a major focus. During a visit to Lusaka in May 2026, Amnesty spoke to journalists who said they are self-censoring more when reporting on corruption, rights abuses, and politics.

Some described intimidation, monitoring, and legal trouble. Others said security officers had gone to media houses asking for recordings of critical programs and trying to force reporters to name sources.

One reporter told Amnesty it’s hard to keep coverage balanced because opposition figures usually agree to interviews while ruling-party officials often pull out, then complain about bias afterward.

Amnesty lists several cases: Thomas Allan Zgambo’s arrest for sedition in August 2024; the detention of two TV journalists covering an opposition event in Kafue in April 2024; the assault on Hope Chooma in Mazabuka in March 2025; and the attack on Alfonso Kasongo in April 2026 while he covered a UPND event.

*Legislation, party registration and violence*

The report also questions how laws are being made. It notes Parliament dealt with 77 Bills just before dissolving in May 2026, and says civil society complained there was not enough time for public input.

On party registration, Amnesty flags the wide powers of the Registrar of Societies. It mentions constitutional lawyer John Sangwa’s difficulties in registering a party in time for the election.

Political violence is another concern. Amnesty says it has credible accounts of intimidation and attacks allegedly linked to people associated with the ruling UPND, with few investigations. It cites the Law Association of Zambia’s earlier concerns about the same issue.

Opposition figure Sean Tembo told Amnesty that in 2024 he was chased and assaulted by suspected UPND cadres inside Kawambwa Police Station after going there for protection.

*What Amnesty is asking for*

Ahead of Thursday’s election, the organization is urging government to repeal or amend laws it says restrict freedoms, including the NGO Act, Public Order Act, and Penal Code sections on sedition, criminal libel and insulting the President.

It also wants changes to the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Acts, an end to arbitrary arrests and harassment of journalists and critics, stronger protection for media workers, more independence in the media, and impartial probes into political violence.

Amnesty further calls for state media to give fair access to all parties and for the public to be properly consulted when laws affecting civic space are made.

The briefing is based in part on Amnesty’s visit to Zambia from May 11 to 16, 2026. The team says it met the Human Rights Commission, 14 rights defenders and civil society representatives, seven journalists, four student leaders and two opposition politicians.

In summary, Amnesty says that despite some reforms since 2021, Zambia still faces serious constraints on civic space, political participation, media freedom and the right to dissent just days before voters go to the polls.