DEVELOPING STORY: Boat carrying 90 people and 5 crew capsizes on Lake Kariba- ZRP

By Lovemore Lubinda

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) says a boat carrying 90 people and five crew members has capsized on Lake Kariba.

The vessel is owned by the Rural Infrastructure Development Agency (RIDA), formerly the District Development Fund, a government agency.

In a post on its social media channels, the Zimbabwean law enforcement agency said rescue efforts are underway and that more details will be released in due course.

“The ZRP reports that a DDF boat with 90 people and five crew members has capsized in Lake Kariba. Rescue efforts are currently underway with more details on the situation to be released in due course,” said ZRP.

Meanwhile, the head of RIDA is said to have described the situation as “not sounding good at all,” although some people have been rescued.

The police has since urged the media, the public and those at the scene to be cautious on releasing the statistics and to allow the relevant authorities to manage the situation professionally without interference and distortion of figures.

“The ZRP assures Zimbabweans and relatives of the Kariba boat accident victims that official information on the rescued victims, those injured or dead, will be released in due course after the scene management process is complete.

“Meanwhile the ZRP urges the media, the public and those at the scene to be cautious on releasing the total figures of the victims either injured or dead and to allow the ZRP and Government authorities to manage the situation professionally without interference and distortion of figures.