The donkey’s lesson: A reflection on power, loyalty, Malawian Presidency

By Kenneth Bwanali

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-There is a powerful lesson in the Holy Bible that every politician—especially those serving as Vice Presidents or high-ranking subordinates—needs to constantly remember.

When Jesus Christ was entering Jerusalem, He sent His disciples to fetch a humble donkey. Jesus mounted that donkey, and as He rode into the city, a massive crowd gathered.

People rolled out their finest clothes on the dusty road, while others cut branches from trees and laid them down to create a royal carpet. The atmosphere was filled with shouts of praise and victory!

Now, imagine for a moment what would happen if that donkey was foolish enough to think that the crowds were cheering for it?

Imagine if the donkey looked down at the garments and branches on the ground and thought, “Look at how much these people love me! Look at how they honor me!”

That donkey would be making a fatal mistake. The crowd wasn’t bowing to the donkey. The garments weren’t laid out for the donkey’s hooves. The praise was not for the beast of burden—it was entirely for Jesus Christ, the One riding upon it. Without the King on its back, that donkey was just an ordinary animal that no one would spare a second glance for.

Applying the Lesson to Malawian Politics

In our constitutional democracy, this Biblical analogy carries a deep political truth for Malawi, particularly regarding the relationship between the President and the Vice President.

In any administration—such as the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) under President Arthur Peter Mutharika—the executive mandate ultimately belongs to the Head of State. When Malawians go to the polls, their primary trust, vote, and political contract are made with the President. People vote for the vision and leadership of the presidential candidate, not the supporting cast or appointed figures.

Yet, time and again in Malawian history, we see Vice Presidents and subordinates falling into the “Donkey Trap.”

When public applause comes, when protocol honors them, or when political visibility rises, some VPs begin to swell with pride. They forget that the clout they enjoy, the motorcades they ride in, and the political attention they receive exist purely because of the President under whom they serve. They start mistaking the President’s glory for their own.

The Mandate Belongs to the President

A Vice President is meant to assist, support, and serve at the direction of the President. Loyalty is not optional—it is a core constitutional and moral requirement of the office. Taking personal glory, attempting to outshine the boss, or forgetting who holds the electoral mandate is a profound political error.

Just as the crowds in Jerusalem laid down branches because of Jesus and not the donkey, the electorate places their confidence in the President. Subordinates and running mates are merely vehicles helping to deliver that leadership to the nation.

Let those in supportive leadership positions walk with humility. Honor the office of the President, give credit where it is due, and remember: the glory belongs to the Master, not the vessel.