Zambia Votes 2026: ECZ suspends vote counting, announcement as opposition leader Mundubile claims win and Hichilema urges calm

By Lovemore Lubinda

LUSAKA — The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has suspended the counting and announcement of election results nationwide on August 14, 2026, citing violence against poll staff and theft of ballot papers.

The move came hours after opposition leader Brian Mundubile declared himself the winner and President Hakainde Hichilema called on Zambians to remain patient.

In a statement from Elections House, ECZ Chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis (SC) said the Commission had “noted with concern reports of violence during the counting and announcement of results in some districts.”

“The violence is targeted at Poll staff and in some instances has resulted in the theft of marked ballot papers in ballot boxes,” Zaloumis said.

“In view of the security situation and continued threats of violence, the Commission has with immediate effect suspended the counting and announcement of results throughout the country in accordance with Section 67 (3) of the Electoral Process Act No. 35 of 2016. The Commission will review the suspension within 24 hours.”

Mundubile claims victory, alleges irregularities

Addressing the nation in a televised message, Mundubile, president of the National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity, said results compiled through the party’s Parallel Voter Tabulation showed NRPUP had won the presidency and a parliamentary majority. He said the figures were transmitted directly from polling stations and constituency totalling centres.

“We therefore view the continued delay in the transparent announcement and verification of the presidential results with grave concern,” Mundubile said. He warned that delays create opportunities for interference or manipulation and called for the immediate publication of results in line with the law. He also demanded access to electoral records for parties and observers so the outcome can be independently verified.

Mundubile listed several incidents. In Mufulira, he alleged members of the military had taken control of some totalling centres and that GEN 20 forms were being removed. He cited reports from Chawama and Matero involving ballot boxes, and said any case of boxes being unlawfully removed, stolen, tampered with or moved outside procedure must be investigated immediately.

“In North-Western Province, we have received reports that returning officers and presiding officers have been instructed to stop issuing results and GEN 20 forms,” he said. From Northern Province he referenced allegations involving a senior government official and the movement of ballot boxes, including a claim that officers transporting boxes to a totalling centre were told to pass through the official’s residence first.

“Electoral materials are not the property of any political party, government official or security institution. They are part of the official record of the sovereign decision made by the Zambian people,” he said.

Mundubile called on ECZ to preserve every ballot box, GEN 20 form and other record, protect the chain of custody, allow accredited agents and observers to do their work, and publish results polling station by polling station and constituency by constituency so they can be reconciled with original documents.

He also appealed to security forces to remain impartial. “Your loyalty is to the Constitution and the Republic of Zambia, not to any individual, political party or temporary holder of public office,” he said.

To NRPUP agents and supporters he said: “Protecting the vote does not mean engaging in violence or confronting security personnel. It means documenting results, preserving copies of lawful electoral records, reporting irregularities through the appropriate channels and insisting peacefully upon transparency.”

“If the official results differ from the results recorded at polling stations, the answer is not secrecy. The answer is transparency. Put the records before the nation and allow every number to be reconciled. The people of Zambia voted. Their decision must be respected.”

Hichilema calls for peace and patience

President Hakainde Hichilema, in a statement after Thursday’s vote, did not declare victory. He said his team was receiving encouraging reports as counting continued and highlighted what he described as peace, unity and solidarity across the country.

“We continue to receive encouraging results and reports of peace, unity and solidarity across our country as the votes come in,” Hichilema said.

“There is much in this moment to be grateful for. Let us remain peaceful, patient and patriotic as we await the official outcome from those entrusted with managing the vote.”

The president’s remarks echoed calls from civil society and religious leaders for calm while ECZ completes its work. Under the constitution, only the Electoral Commission can declare the presidential result, and it has 72 hours from the close of polling to do so.

Impact of the suspension

With 8.7 million registered voters and counting underway in all 156 constituencies, the nationwide suspension pauses the release of results already tallied at constituency level. ECZ did not name specific districts affected, but said staff safety and the integrity of materials were the immediate priority.

The suspension raises questions about timelines and verification once counting resumes. Both camps say the information reaching them is favorable, but only the Commission’s official tally will determine the winner.

Mundubile closed by urging restraint. “Zambia is bigger than all of us. Governments come and go, but the Republic remains. No temporary political advantage is worth damaging the institutions upon which our democracy depends. This is a moment for patriotism, restraint and courage.”

With ECZ due to review the suspension within 24 hours, attention now turns to whether security can be restored quickly enough for counting to resume, and to how parties and the public respond to the official results when they are announced.