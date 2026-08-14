ZambiaDecides2026: Pollster suspends vote counting amid national political violence

LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has announced an immediate suspension of the counting and announcement of election results nationwi8de following reports of violent incidents targeting polling staff.

The decision was made public on 14th August 2026 in a press release issued from Lusaka.

According to the statement, the violence has involved attacks on election personnel and in some cases, the theft of marked ballot papers from ballot boxes.

Given these serious security concerns and ongoing threats, the Commission invoked Section 67 (3) of the Electoral Process Act No. 35 of 2016 to halt all counting activities for the time being.

Chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis (SC) emphasized that the suspension is a temporary measure and that the situation will be reviewed within 24 hours.

The Commission aims to ensure the integrity and safety of the electoral process before resuming the announcement of results.