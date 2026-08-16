Zambia Votes 2026: President Hichilema opens 120,639 vote lead as 70 constituencies are tallied

By Lovemore Lubinda

LUSAKA— President Hakainde Hichilema remains ahead in Zambia’s presidential election after results from 70 of the country’s 226 constituencies were consolidated, the electoral authorities confirmed on Saturday.

According to the latest official tally, Hichilema of the United Party for National Development has secured 626,434 votes. His main challenger, National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity presidential candidate Brian Mundubile, has 505,795 votes.

That puts the incumbent ahead by 120,639 votes with just under one-third of constituencies counted.

The update shows the race widening slightly from the previous batch of 49 constituencies, when Hichilema’s lead stood at 87,427 votes. Results from the additional 21 constituencies have added to the president’s margin, though election officials caution that more than two-thirds of the vote is still outstanding.

The emerging pattern reflects Zambia’s regional voting dynamics. Mundubile continues to perform strongly in traditional opposition strongholds across Luapula, Northern, Muchinga and parts of Eastern Province.

Hichilema, meanwhile, is posting very large margins in his base areas of Southern, Western and North-Western provinces, as well as picking up significant votes in Central Province and around Lusaka.

That difference in margin size is shaping the national total. While Mundubile is winning a notable number of constituencies, Hichilema’s overwhelming wins in fewer areas are producing larger vote surpluses that drive the overall count.

Analysts note that Zambia elects its president by national popular vote, not by provinces or constituencies won. As a result, big victories in one region can offset losses elsewhere, provided the losing candidate remains competitive enough to avoid landslide defeats.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia says counting is continuing and results from major urban centers on the Copperbelt and in Lusaka are expected next.

Those areas are seen as critical for both campaigns and could significantly shift the numbers.

The next session of presidential results announcements is scheduled for 14:30 hours.

With 156 constituencies still to be declared, officials and observers say it is too early to project a final winner.

Hichilema was first elected in 2021 on a platform of economic reform and anti-corruption. Mundubile is leading the main opposition challenge, seeking to return his party to power after four years out of government.

Voter turnout figures have not yet been released. The Commission says it expects the full count to be completed in the coming days.