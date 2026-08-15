President Mnangagwa salutes Johane Masowe Church for backing controversial constitutional amendment extending his term of office

By Lovemore Lubinda

HARARE— President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Saturday thanked the Johane Masowe Chishanu Church for supporting Constitutional Amendment Act Number 3, which extended the presidential term of office, as he addressed thousands of congregants at a national spiritual conference in Harare.

Speaking at the Gwanzura Shrine in Highfields, Machipisa, Mnangagwa told the church gathering that government and ZANU PF “appreciate the time afforded to fellowship and pray with congregants from the different religious denominations in our country.”

“I equally thank you for participating and supporting the successful process that saw the enactment of the Constitutional Amendment Act Number 3,” he said. “Going forward, I urge us, in all our plans, including the development, modernisation and industrialisation of our country, to give honour and glory to Almighty God.”

The amendment, passed by parliament in 2023, removed presidential term limits and allows a president to serve two additional five-year terms, drawing criticism from opposition parties and civil society groups who labelled it a power grab.

Mnangagwa called on the church to continue praying for national stability.

“The Church Community throughout our beloved motherland, is called upon to continue praying for the peace, development and prosperity of our nation,” he said.

Switching to Shona, he added: “Kana isu vanhu vaJehovah, tikazvininipisa, tichinyengetera nokutsvaka chiso chaTenzi, anoponesa Nyika yekwedu anoita zvakare kuti mabasa ose edu abudirire. Ndinoda kukumbira kwamuri kuti murambe muchinamata kuna Musikavanhu kuti nyika ya Munhumutapa igare inerugare, runyararo, kubatana uye nebudiriro.”

Translation: “If we the people of Jehovah humble ourselves, and pray and seek the face of the Lord, He who saves our Nation will also make all our works prosper. I want to ask you to continue praying to the Creator that the nation of Munhumutapa continues to have peace, tranquility, unity and development.”

“It was an honour to join thousands of congregants today at the Gwanzura Shrine in Highfield, Harare, for the Johane Masowe weChishanu National Spiritual Conference,” Mnangagwa said in a separate statement.

He described the church as “a pillar of our society” and commended its leadership “for your commitment to national peace, unity, and hard work. Your community-driven development projects, support for healthcare, and proactive fight against drug abuse align perfectly with our national goals.”

“As we journey towards Vision 2030, the strong partnership between the Second Republic and our indigenous churches will continue to foster social cohesion and economic growth. Together, we build our nation,” he said.

Constitutional Amendment No. 3 remains one of the most controversial pieces of legislation of Mnangagwa’s presidency. Critics argue it undermines democratic checks, while government officials say it provides policy continuity needed to achieve Vision 2030 — Zimbabwe’s goal of becoming an upper-middle-income economy by 2030.

The Johane Masowe Chishanu Church is one of Zimbabwe’s largest apostolic denominations with a significant following in both urban and rural areas.