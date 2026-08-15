Malawi President Peter Mutharika returns home from private trip to South Africa

By The Maravi Post

LILONGWE — (MaraviPost) – President Peter Mutharika has returned to Malawi from a private trip to South Africa, as speculation intensifies over a possible reshuffle of his Cabinet and other senior government officials.

Local media reports said Chief Secretary to the Government Justin Saidi confirmed that Mutharika arrived through Kamuzu International Airport on Saturday afternoon after leaving Malawi for South Africa on August 5.

His return comes as the administration approaches its first year in office following Mutharika’s victory in the September 16 presidential election, putting renewed focus on the government’s performance and priorities for the coming year.

Mutharika faces growing expectations to demonstrate progress on campaign commitments amid continuing political debate over the direction of his administration.

Reports of a possible Cabinet reshuffle have meanwhile generated considerable interest in political circles, although there has been no official confirmation that changes to the ministerial team are imminent.

The speculation comes alongside Mutharika’s recent declaration that he intends to complete his constitutional term, which runs until 2030.

The President has also cautioned political figures who may already be positioning themselves for the next presidential contest to wait until his current mandate expires, signalling that succession politics should not distract his administration from governing.

Mutharika’s return is expected to heighten attention on State House in the coming days, particularly over whether the government will announce changes to the Cabinet.

For now, however, the reported reshuffle remains unconfirmed, with the President yet to publicly disclose whether any ministers or senior officials will be replaced or reassigned.