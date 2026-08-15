Only three nations have won WAFCON as Malawi chase historic first title

By Burnett Munthali

RABAT, Morocco — (MaraviPost) – The Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) has been dominated by just three champions since the tournament began, but that long-standing pattern is set to change on Sunday when Malawi face Cameroon in a final that will produce a first-time winner.

The development follows a report by Vanguard News, which notes that Nigeria remain the most successful nation in WAFCON history with 10 titles, followed by Equatorial Guinea with two and South Africa with one.

Nigeria established their dominance with championships in 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2025. Their latest title came after a dramatic 3-2 comeback victory over hosts Morocco in the 2025 final.

Equatorial Guinea broke Nigeria’s grip on the competition in 2008, winning their first title on home soil after defeating South Africa 2-1. They added a second championship in 2012, again in front of their home supporters.

South Africa became the third nation to win the tournament when Banyana Banyana secured their maiden WAFCON title in 2022. They defeated Morocco 2-1 in the final in Rabat after previously finishing runners-up five times.

That historical record will change on Sunday because neither Malawi nor Cameroon has previously won the continental championship. The two sides will meet in Rabat in the 2026 WAFCON final, with kick-off scheduled for 8 p.m. local time.

Malawi, appearing at the tournament for the first time, have produced a remarkable campaign. The Scorchers defeated defending champions Nigeria 3-2 in the group stage before overcoming Ghana 2-1 in the quarter-finals and Algeria 3-1 in the semi-finals.

Cameroon have reached the final after eliminating Nigeria in the quarter-finals and overcoming hosts Morocco in a semi-final penalty shootout. The Indomitable Lionesses are now pursuing their first WAFCON crown after previous final appearances without winning the title.

The final therefore carries significance beyond the trophy itself. A victory for either side would create a fourth WAFCON champion and end the competition’s three-nation monopoly.

For Malawi, a triumph would mark the culmination of an extraordinary debut campaign and establish the Scorchers among Africa’s elite in women’s football. For Cameroon, victory would finally convert repeated appearances at the business end of the competition into a first continental title.

The 2026 final is consequently guaranteed to produce a new chapter in WAFCON history, with Malawi and Cameroon both 90 minutes — and p

WAFCON 2026 final to reach more than 85 countries in landmark global broadcast

By Burnett Munthali

RABAT, Morocco — (MaraviPost,) – The 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations final between Cameroon and debutants Malawi will be broadcast live to more than 85 countries when the two teams meet at the Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat on Sunday, August 16, in a match expected to crown a new African women’s football champion.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) said in a statement published Saturday that the final will receive unprecedented international television coverage, including free-to-air broadcasting in the United Kingdom and coverage across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, Oceania and North America.

The match, scheduled for 8 p.m. local time (7 p.m. GMT), will mark the first time a WAFCON final has been broadcast live in several international territories, including the United Kingdom, Germany and Switzerland, according to CAF.

In Africa, major broadcasters including CANAL+ and SuperSport will carry the final across their respective networks. National broadcasters will also provide coverage in the two finalists’ home countries, with Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) broadcasting the match to Malawian viewers.

Cameroonian supporters will be able to follow the game through CRTV, Canal 2 and MSI, while SABC Sport will provide coverage in South Africa. Other broadcasters listed by CAF include Azam TV in Tanzania and East Africa, KBC in Kenya, AfroSport TV in Nigeria, ZNBC in Zambia and Max TV in Ghana.

Coverage will also extend to Côte d’Ivoire through RTI, Burkina Faso through RTB, Cape Verde through RTCV, Ethiopia through Habesha TV and Guinea-Bissau through RTGB. Morocco’s national broadcaster SNRT will serve audiences in the host country.

The European television market will receive extensive coverage, with Channel 4 showing the final free-to-air in the United Kingdom. Ziggo will broadcast in the Netherlands, while DAZN DACH will cover Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Luxembourg and Liechtenstein.

DAZN will also carry the match in Spain and Portugal, alongside Movistar in Spain and Sports TV in Portugal, while Sport Italia will broadcast the final in Italy.

International sports broadcaster beIN Sports will further expand the tournament’s reach by providing coverage across the Middle East and North Africa, France, Asia-Pacific, Oceania and North America.

CAF said the extensive broadcast distribution reflects the growing international interest in African women’s football and the expanding global profile of the WAFCON.

For Malawi, the final represents a landmark moment after the Scorchers reached the championship match for the first time in their history. Cameroon, meanwhile, will seek to claim the continental title in a final that will bring the Morocco 2026 tournament to a close.otentially penalties — away from becoming African champions for the first time.