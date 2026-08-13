“Bring WAFCON trophy home”-First Lady Mutharika dares Scorchers

By Edwin Mbewe

RABAT-(MaraviPost)-Ninety minutes.

That is all that now stands between Malawi’s history-making Scorchers and immortality in African women’s football.

After stunning the continent with a breathtaking run at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), Malawi’s First Lady, Gertrude Mutharika, has thrown down the ultimate challenge to the Scorchers: finish the job, lift the trophy and bring it home.

The Scorchers wrote their names into the history books on Wednesday night after dismantling Algeria 3-1 at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat to become the first debutant nation in WAFCON history to reach the final.

And once again, the Chawinga sisters were at the heart of the Malawian magic.

Captain Tabitha Chawinga struck twice, while her sister Temwa Chawinga added another goal as Malawi delivered a performance that sent a nation into celebration and booked a place in the biggest game in African women’s football.

Now, only Cameroon stand between the Scorchers and continental glory.

The Indomitable Lionesses secured their place in the final after eliminating hosts Morocco 3-1 on post-match penalties following a tense goalless draw.

For Malawi, however, this is no longer simply a tournament.

It is a moment of destiny.

Mutharika, the team’s biggest fan, immediately challenged the players to seize the opportunity and complete what has already become an extraordinary story.

In a message posted on her official Facebook page, she described the achievement as a historic moment for the country.

“Congratulations to the Malawi Women’s National Football Team, Scorchers, for reaching the final of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations currently underway in Morocco! Tonight is not only about the victory over Algeria, it is about making history as the first debutant nation to reach the final of this coveted continental tournament.”

But the First Lady was not satisfied with simply reaching the final.

She wants the ultimate prize.

“Now, 90 minutes separate us from claiming the ultimate prize in African women’s football. Let’s bring the trophy home, your number one fan awaits. Once again, congratulations girls.”

FROM UNDERDOGS TO FINALISTS

The Scorchers’ journey to the final has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Malawi announced its arrival in Morocco with a statement victory over African giants Nigeria, defeating the Super Falcons 3-2 before following it up with another impressive 3-1 victory over Egypt.

A 2-1 defeat to Zambia briefly threatened to derail the campaign, but the Scorchers had already done enough to finish top of their group and advance to the knockout stages.

Then came Ghana.

The Black Queens were expected to provide another stern test, but Malawi refused to blink, edging Ghana 2-1 to book a place in the semi-finals.

Waiting there was Algeria.

And once again, the Scorchers delivered.

Three goals. One historic victory. One place in the final.

K245 MILLION REWARD

The fairytale has also attracted a major financial reward.

NBS Bank has committed K245 million for the members of the Scorchers to share in recognition of their remarkable achievements at the tournament.

The gesture comes as the team continues to capture the imagination of Malawians at home and across the world.

But the biggest prize is still waiting.

WORLD CUP QUALIFICATION SECURED

Even before kicking the final ball of their historic WAFCON campaign, the Scorchers have already secured another landmark achievement.

Their run in Morocco has automatically qualified Malawi for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil — the first time the country will appear at the global women’s football showpiece.

But history is now demanding more.

The Scorchers have already broken records.

They have already conquered giants.

They have already secured World Cup qualification.

Now, they have one final mountain to climb.

Cameroon stand in their way.

For 90 minutes, an entire nation will hold its breath.

And at the final whistle, Malawi could either be celebrating a remarkable debut — or celebrating something far greater.

A new African champion.

The challenge from the First Lady is clear.

Bring the trophy home, Scorchers.