UTM leader Kabambe jets in Morocco for 2026 WAFCON finals

CASABLANCA-(MaraviPost)-UTM Party President Dalitso Kabambe has arrived in Casablanca, Morocco to cheer the Scorchers who will be playing in the debut epic final against Cameroon in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) on Sunday evening.

Kabambe arrived through Casablanca around midday on Saturday and said he is ready to cheer the Scorchers on Sunday.

“It is very important for me and all Malawians to rally behind the Scorchers as they are about to write history tomorrow as the first debutants to win this cup.

“This is a national cause and celebration that is why I made it a point to come here in person,” said Kabambe.

He called upon all Malawians who have travelled to watch the final to be united and cheer on the team with one voice.

“Let every Malawian in the Stadium be the 12th player on the pitch to give morale and energy to our girls.

“We are all one and we need to have a single voice of support to the Scorchers,” said Kabambe.

He hailed some Malawian supporters especially students in Morocco and their ‘giant leader’ Isaac ‘Jomo’ Osman who have been cheering the team ‘nonstop’ since the games started.

“These supporters have been incredible and kudos to Jomo Osman for relentlessly supporting and encouraging the supporters never to tire but continue supporting even sometimes when the chips were down,” said Kabambe.

A lot of Malawians have made trips to Morocco after Malawi qualified for the final on Wednesday.

Earlier, National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc, official sponsor of the Scorchers flew some of its customers and partners to watch the quarterfinal match against Ghana and eventually extended the trip when Scorchers reached the finals of the tournament.

The Scorchers also qualified for the Women’s World Cup to be staged in Brazil next year when they qualified for the semifinals of WAFCON.