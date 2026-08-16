Specialist Msukuma calls for education policy reforms

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Educationist and policy reform specialist Dr. Zizwa Msukuma has called for urgent reforms in Malawi’s education sector, warning that persistent gaps between policy and practice continue to undermine the delivery and quality of education.

Speaking on Saturday at Elina & Eveline Hall in Area 49, Lilongwe, during the launch of 15 new books, Msukuma said the publications examine challenges across the education chain and propose practical ways to strengthen the link between policy formulation and implementation.

The books cover the full spectrum — from early childhood development to higher education — including basic, secondary, and Technical, Entrepreneurial and Vocational Education and Training (TEVET).

According to Msukuma, they are intended to give policymakers and stakeholders material for reflection on systemic challenges, particularly in quality assurance, compliance, and effective implementation.

“There are systemic challenges and gaps across early childhood, basic education, secondary education, TEVET and higher learning institutions,” Msukuma said.

He noted key structural differences between Malawi and other SADC countries, pointing out that in Malawi, early childhood education and TEVET fall under different ministries, unlike in most SADC states where they are administered under the Ministry of Education.

Msukuma added that he has authored more than 35 publications analyzing Malawi’s position in the global education landscape and suggesting approaches to improve the sector.

Guest of Honour, Pastor Macpherson Jere, Pro-Vice Chancellor at Emmanuel University, commended Msukuma for the body of work, describing the books as “strategic instruments for transformation.”

“The books are very significant. They are not just texts but tools to ensure programmes respond to emerging developments and that theory, policy and practice are properly connected,” Jere said.

Development practitioner William Nyasulu also described the publications as timely, saying they align with Malawi 2063 priorities, particularly in human capital development, quality assurance and compliance.

The launch drew strong interest from buyers. Prophet Shepherd Bushiri purchased the full set of 15 books for K1 million. Individual titles were auctioned at prices ranging from a minimum of K60,000 to a maximum of K120,000.

The event provided a platform for education stakeholders to reflect on the challenges facing Malawi’s education system and to discuss how to translate policy ambitions into practical improvements on the ground.