Forced Retirement for a Predator? Jail Stan Kaliza Now!

By Rick Dzida

The Malawi Police Service Commission has just sent a loud, dangerous message to every woman in this country: your safety, dignity, and trauma mean absolutely nothing compared to the comfort of a powerful abuser.

Stan Kaliza, a high-ranking police commissioner, was found guilty on nine charges. He systematically exploited at least 45 female officers under his command.

His punishment? He gets to retire early. He gets a pension. He gets to sit at home, enjoying public money, while his victims carry the heavy scars of his abuse. This is not justice. This is a state-sponsored cover-up!

The police are supposed to protect people from predators, not give them a comfortable retirement package.

By shielding Kaliza from true accountability, the Police Service Commission has proven itself complicit in his crimes.

Forced retirement is a slap on the wrist for an ordinary mistake, not a fitting punishment for a serial abuser who weaponised his rank against forty-five women.

This mockery of justice cannot stand. Here is how Stan Kaliza must face real justice.

The Director of Public Prosecutions must step in now. Kaliza’s actions are serious criminal offenses, not just human resource violations. He must be arrested, indicted, and put on trial in a public court of law.

If found guilty in a criminal court, Kaliza belongs behind bars. He must serve hard time in a maximum-security prison, just like any other citizen who commits serial abuse.

Taxpayers should not pay for a predator’s retirement. The state must strip Kaliza of every single cent of his pension and retirement benefits.

Yes, if found guilty, all seized retirement funds must go directly to the 45 brave female officers he harmed. This money should fund their psychological support, legal fees, and career restoration.

The Police Service Commission officials who allowed this lenient punishment must resign or be fired.

We need an independent, external investigation into why the police tried to hide the details of these nine charges from the public.

We vehemently refuse to sit quietly while the powerful protect their own. True justice means a prison cell, a criminal record, and total financial ruin for Stan Kaliza. No pension for predators! Jail Kaliza now!