Scorchers’ WAFCON Journey takes centre stage in Outreach Media Newsletter

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Scorchers’ qualification for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) finals has taken centre stage in the latest edition of the Outreach Media Group newsletter, TheOMGbrief.

The newsletter looks at the Scorchers’ journey to the continental finals, with particular attention on their partnership with National Bank of Malawi (NBM) and what such corporate support means for the national team.

The article, titled NBM, Scorchers and the WAFCON Bet, explores the connection between sport and the corporate world and how the two can work together towards a common goal.

NBM’s partnership with the Scorchers has placed the bank among the corporate players supporting the national women’s team as it prepares for the WAFCON finals.

The story goes beyond the football results to examine the wider value of corporate partnerships, including the role businesses can play in supporting national teams and creating moments of pride and unity for the country.

Outreach Media Group founder Jasper Phiri says he started the publication after identifying a gap in access to information that people need to make informed decisions.

“I started Outreach Media Group with one conviction: the information gap is the single biggest reason talented people in Malawi fail,” Phiri says.

Phiri, a Malawian entrepreneur and business communicator, says the idea was shaped by seeing capable people make costly decisions because they lacked access to proper information, analysis and context.

“Outreach Media Group is the platform I wished existed when I needed it most,” he says.

According to Phiri, the publication seeks to help Malawians better understand issues that affect their businesses, investments and everyday decisions.

“Every edition takes a complex financial or economic story and breaks it down into something a non-specialist can read in six minutes and act on,” he says.

Phiri says the publication also aims to keep its content straightforward and accessible to readers.

Although business and economic stories form a major part of TheOMGbrief, its coverage also extends to social, lifestyle, finance and personal growth issues, including sports, business and culture.

The Scorchers and NBM story reflects this approach by connecting a major sporting development with the business interests and corporate support surrounding the national team.

Outreach Media Group is a Malawi-based media company that publishes TheOMGbrief, an Africa-focused business and economy newsletter.

The company also creates content, advertisements and campaigns for brands and businesses across Malawi.

For readers who followed the Scorchers’ qualification for WAFCON, the article offers another perspective on the team’s journey and the support behind it.