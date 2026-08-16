FDH Netball Premier League: Blue Eagles survive Tigresses storm

…..Blue Eagles 45-43 Tigresses…

By Edwin Mbewe

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-It was a game that had everything — drama, pressure, injuries, breathtaking comebacks and nerves stretched to breaking point.

Defending champions Blue Eagles Netball Team survived a ferocious challenge from an inspired Tigresses side on Saturday, edging their rivals 45-43 in a pulsating FDH Netball Premier League Week Three encounter at the Blantyre Sports Arena.

The champions may have walked away with the two points, but they were made to fight for every single goal.

Tigresses, sitting seventh on the league table and searching for consistency this season, showed from the opening whistle that they were not prepared to surrender to the defending champions.

Tigresses roar first

Coached by former Malawi international Peace Chawinga, Tigresses came out firing.

They took control of the opening quarter, attacking with confidence and putting the Eagles defence under sustained pressure. The hosts eventually established a 13-9 lead, sending an early warning to the champions.

Blue Eagles struggled to impose their usual authority, while Tigresses grew in confidence with every passing minute.

The second quarter became a fierce battle.

Every goal was answered by another. Every mistake was punished. The two sides traded blows in a contest that refused to produce a clear winner.

By half-time, the scoreboard read 23-23.

The champions were in trouble.

Tepetheya rings the changes

Blue Eagles technical panel, led by Madano Tepetheya, knew something had to change.

Captain Takondwa Lwazi and experienced Stella Matelezi were introduced as the Eagles looked for a spark.

Slowly, the champions began to claw their way back.

But Tigresses would not back down.

The hosts continued to press, forcing Blue Eagles into another exhausting battle. Eagles managed to edge in front for the first time, but only narrowly, taking a 34-33 lead into the final quarter.

One goal.

That was all that separated the two teams.

And then came the storm.

15 minutes of pure drama

The final quarter turned the Blantyre Sports Arena into a cauldron.

The game went end-to-end, with neither side willing to blink. Supporters screamed, celebrated, groaned and held their heads as the lead repeatedly changed hands.

At one stage, Tigresses opened a four-goal advantage.

The defending champions were staring down the barrel.

The pressure intensified and, in a desperate move to rescue the match, Tepetheya was forced to send captain Lwazi back onto the court despite the injury she had initially suffered.

The Eagles needed leadership.

They needed experience.

They needed someone to stand up.

And Ruth Kaliyenda answered the call.

Kaliyenda delivers when it mattered most

With the clock ticking down and Tigresses dreaming of one of the biggest upsets of the season, Kaliyenda produced a masterclass in composure.

The experienced shooter converted crucial goals, including vital super shots, as Blue Eagles mounted a stunning late comeback.

Her combination with Stella Matelezi, Takondwa Lwazi and Thoko Makunganya helped turn the momentum dramatically in the champions’ favour.

At the back, Madalitso Mkandawire stood firm when it mattered most, making crucial defensive interventions as the Eagles fought desperately to protect their slender advantage.

Suddenly, the roar belonged to Blue Eagles.

The champions had completed the turnaround.

When the final whistle finally sounded, the scoreboard read:

TIGRESSES 43-45 BLUE EAGLES

Relief.

Joy.

Exhaustion.

The champions had survived.

“We sweated for our money”

After the match, Tepetheya admitted that Tigresses had pushed his side to the limit.

“It was a tough game. We both play the same system of netball, and after dominating the game for so long in the country, we know every team will be coming hard with an aim to defeat the champions.”

Despite the scare, the Blue Eagles coach remained confident about the team’s ambitions.

“I am optimistic that we will return to the Central Region with maximum six points,” he added.

For Tigresses coach Chawinga, however, the narrow defeat could not overshadow what she described as a beautiful performance from her players.

“Let me thank my girls for the beautiful game. We are not a small team, only that we don’t have the financial muscle. Hence, we are training maybe once a week, so my girls are lacking match fitness. The competition is high this season,” said Chawinga.

Eagles now eye the summit

The victory propelled Blue Eagles to third position with seven points from four games, putting the defending champions firmly back in the title race.

And there is little time to celebrate.

The Eagles return to action on Sunday, 16 August, against Giants NC at the Blantyre Sports Arena.

A big victory could send the champions even higher up the table and potentially put them at the summit, depending on other results and their goal margin.

Earlier on Saturday morning, Blue Eagles had shown their firepower by thrashing hosts Pacers 59-30.

The champions started the Tigresses encounter with Nancy Njawala at goal shooter, while Matelezi initially rested on the bench following her participation at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

The starting seven also featured Ruth Kaliyenda, Madalitso Mkandawire, Ivy Chimenya, Thoko Makunganya, Aisha Gama and Brenda Mkamanga.

On the bench were Takondwa Lwazi, Stella Matelezi, Thandie Chikalipo, Grace Chimbiri and Tapiwa Chikooka.

Other Week Three results

Prison Queens 23-45 Vannesa Sisters

Giants NC 40-65 Lioness

Kukoma Diamonds 62-37 Lioness

FLC Netball Team 18-50 Civonets

FLC Netball Team 27-52 MAFCO Soldiers

The message from Saturday’s thriller is clear: the champions may be wounded, but they are certainly not finished.

And on Sunday, the Eagles will be hunting again.