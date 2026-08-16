Chihana in heroic welcome to represent Malawi at SADC heads of State summit

DURBAN-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s Second Vice-President, Enoch Kanzingeni Chihana, has arrived in Durban to represent the country at a series of high-level Southern African Development Community (SADC) meetings expected to focus on regional security, economic integration and development.

According to local media reports, Chihana arrived at King Shaka International Airport on Saturday evening and was received by Malawi’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Stella Ndau, Foreign Affairs Minister George Chaponda and other Malawian and South African officials.

Chihana was briefed shortly after his arrival on the programme for the SADC Organ Troika Summit and the 46th SADC Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government, scheduled to take place in Durban on Sunday and Monday.

Malawi currently chairs the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, having assumed the position from Tanzania. Eswatini is expected to take over the chairmanship at the end of Malawi’s tenure.

The meetings are expected to bring together regional leaders to consider issues affecting political stability, security and economic cooperation across Southern Africa.

The wider SADC summit, chaired by South Africa, is being held under the theme “Resilient, Sustainable and Inclusive Industrialisation through Infrastructure Development, Agricultural and Critical Minerals Transformation in Pursuit of a Just World.”

The theme places emphasis on strengthening industrial production, improving infrastructure, expanding agricultural value chains and increasing the regional benefits derived from critical mineral resources.

Leaders are also expected to examine measures aimed at improving trade and manufacturing while strengthening transport, energy and water infrastructure across the region.

For Malawi, Chihana’s participation comes as the country holds a strategically important position within the SADC security architecture.

His presence in Durban provides an opportunity for Malawi to contribute to discussions on regional peace, stability and cooperation.

Following the Troika proceedings, Chihana is expected to attend a state banquet hosted by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The Durban meetings will place Malawi among regional governments seeking to shape SADC’s priorities at a time when the bloc is pursuing greater economic integration while responding to political and security challenges affecting member states.

The summit is expected to conclude with discussions on the region’s development priorities and the strengthening of cooperation among SADC member states.