Zimbabwe government warns suppliers against using third-party agents to claim arrears

By Lovemore Lubinda

HARARE— Zimbabwe’s Treasury has warned government suppliers and contractors against engaging third-party intermediaries or “consultancy firms” to chase payment of outstanding arrears, saying it will not recognize any fees or commissions arising from such deals.

In a press statement dated 14 August 2026 and signed by Finance Minister Prof. Mthuli Ncube, the Ministry said it had noted that some creditors owed for goods and services by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) were hiring agents to pursue settlement of their claims “in exchange for a fee or a percentage of the contract value.”

“Treasury wishes to clearly advise all Government creditors that they should not engage any third-party intermediaries or so-called consultancy firms to pursue Government outstanding payments,” the statement said.

The Ministry said government “will not entertain claims or obligations arising from arrangements entered between Government creditors and consulting firms” and “will not assume responsibility for any fees, commissions, percentages, or other costs arising from such arrangements.”

All MDAs have been directed not to accept claims submitted by consultants purporting to act on behalf of creditors. Officials were also told to desist from delegating payment follow-ups directly to Treasury, as that is “completely against Government systems and procedures.”

The directive also covers holders of Treasury Bills. Treasury said creditors should not use third parties to follow up on matured TBs and that it “will not consider any requests for discounting of Treasury bills” as maturity profiles were set in line with cashflows.

“Government creditors are… being reminded that all matters relating to outstanding payments should be pursued through the established Government procedures and official channels,” the statement said. Follow-ups must be directed to the respective MDAs that contracted the suppliers.

“The business community is further advised that no consultancy firm, agent or other third party has the authority or mandate to facilitate, guarantee or secure payment of funds owed by Government,” Ncube said.

“Therefore, Government creditors who choose to engage such entities do so at their own risk.”

Creditors were urged to approach the contracting MDAs directly for verification, processing and settlement of legitimate claims.