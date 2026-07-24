Malawi’s Policy analyst Jumali publishes three books to drive governance reforms

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s Policy analyst and development practitioner MacOswald Curtz Jumali has published three books aimed at promoting policy implementation, digital governance and literature in the country.

The books are ‘Business and Human Rights in Malawi: Law, Policy Analysis and Implementation Toolkit’, ‘Digital Governance in Africa: From Systems to Sovereignty’, and a fiction thriller titled ‘TINAMU: A Certain Woman’.

In an interview with Maravi Post,Jumali, who is the Founder of Malawi Policy Dialogue Expo (MPDX) Limited and Founder and Senior Consultant of Jumali Consulting, said the publications reflect his commitment to ensuring that policies translate into tangible development outcomes.

He said the first two books focus on policy issues while the third is the first installment of a fiction thriller series set in Rio de Janeiro.

Jumali said the ‘Business and Human Rights in Malawi’ book was written to bridge the gap between policy formulation and implementation.

He noted that Malawi adopted the National Action Plan (NAP) on Business and Human Rights on April 1, 2026, during an event presided over by Minister of Justice Charles Mhango and organised by the Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) with support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

“The challenge in Malawi is not the absence of policies. We have many policies, but the real challenge is implementing them to achieve their intended aspirations.

“This book operationalises the National Action Plan and the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights by analysing relevant Malawian laws, Commonwealth jurisprudence and providing practical implementation toolkits,” he said.

On his second publication,’Digital Governance in Africa: From Systems to Sovereignty’, Jumali said the book argues that digital governance should be viewed as a governance issue rather than simply an Information and Communications Technology (ICT) matter.

He said the publication positions digital governance as a key enabler for the implementation of Malawi Vision 2063, with each chapter linking governance reforms to the country’s long-term development agenda.

The author said his third publication, “TINAMU: A Certain Woman”, is a fictional thriller exploring how systems can dominate human lives and how such systems can be challenged.

He said his motivation for writing the two policy books was to contribute to effective policy implementation across Malawi and Africa.

“I want to see policies move beyond paper so that their aspirations are realised through practical implementation,” he said.

Although all three books have been published this year, Jumali said they have not yet been formally launched.

Instead, he said they will serve as intellectual resources for MPDX, a recently registered policy institute, governance platform and think tank that will promote research, policy dialogue and executive education.

Jumali disclosed that MPDX will launch an Executive Education Academy, with September designated as Business and Human Rights Month.

He said during the month, the academy will offer executive masterclasses targeting civil society organisations, public sector leaders and private sector executives to support implementation of Malawi’s National Action Plan on Business and Human Rights.

He said in October, MPDX plans to offer masterclasses on Digital Governance for the implementation of Malawi Vision 2063 and Artificial Intelligence for Organisational Transformation and the Digital Economy.

Jumali also revealed that the organisation plans to host an Executive Policy Dialogue on Business and Human Rights and an Executive Roundtable on Digital Governance for Sustainable Development in November.

He said the books are available as e-books through Mabuku Online, Namibia Booklovers and Amazon KDP, while printed copies can be obtained on request.

Commenting on Malawi’s writing industry, Jumali said the country has significant potential, with more authors producing quality publications.

“I was recently welcomed onto Mabuku Online as its 92nd author, which shows that the community of writers continues to grow. We now need to encourage a stronger reading culture among children, young people and adults alike,” he said.

Although he has been writing for many years, Jumali said 2026 marks the first year in which he has been able to dedicate enough time to publishing his work.

He also called for greater support for Malawian literature, describing it as an important tool for shaping the country’s identity and national narrative.

Through MPDX, Jumali said the organisation has also launched a policy brief series and developed a Multi-Track Diplomacy Framework for the Prevention of Xenophobia, which is expected to be published next week.

Jumali holds a Master of Arts in Contemporary Diplomacy with distinction from the University of Malta, Master of Arts in Diplomacy and International Relations from the Africa University of Guidance, Counselling and International Relations in Lilongwe, Master of Business Administration from the Amity Institute of Higher Education in Mauritius, and Bachelor of Arts Degree in Education from Mzuzu University (MZUNI).