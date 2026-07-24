NBM plc flies three to 2026 WAFCON

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc on Wednesday gave out air tickets to winners of the ‘Waku WAFCON’ promotion which will enable them watch the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morrocco which kicks off Friday.

The winners, Charles Msatiyenda and Halima Mangani are expected to depart for Morocco in an all-expenses paid trip on Sunday, and will watch the Malawi versus Nigeria match live on 28 July, 2026.

The third winner, Donard Nyirenda who is based in the United Kingdom will fly straight to Morrocco from the European country.

Speaking after receiving his dummy ticket for the trip, Msatiyenda, who won with five entries, said being recognized as a winner for the historic tournament is an amazing experience.

“I saw the promotion and I was eager to use the NBM POS machine. I have never been to Morocco before, so this will be a fun and engaging trip for me, as I will also be supporting and watching our Scorchers team live,” said Msatiyenda, an employee of Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA).

Mangani, who is NBM plc Financial Crimes Manager, emerged winner in the ‘Scorchers in You’ Challenge, which was the staff engagement promotion after getting the most likes on her social media video.

She also expressed her excitement to travel and watch the games while thanking the Bank for its commitment to motivating its employees.

“Having followed the sponsorship of women’s football closely, I had an idea of the creativity I wanted to put into my entry so I could participate. I thank the Bank for this wonderful opportunity and also extend a big thank you to everyone who voted for me, both internally and on social media,” said Mangani.

Commenting on the promotion, NBM plc Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager Akossa Mphepo-Hiwa appreciated the support it received, saying it attracted significant participation and achieved its main goal of promoting women’s football in the country.

“It is a great feeling for us as a Bank to witness the excitement of these winners. The promotion has been a journey during which we travelled across the country conducting activations.

“Through the partnership with our technical partners, the impact of women’s football has been felt, as we have seen the game transform, with more players also gaining recognition at the international level,” said Mphepo- Hiwa.

The ‘Waku WAFCON’ Promotion was launched in May,2026 with customers winning several prizes, including monthly cash prizes, jerseys and an all-expenses-paid trip to Morocco as the grand prize.

The Bank has also organised a watch party in Lilongwe, where customers will watch the Nigeria-Malawi match on Tuesday next week.