Spain beat Argentina to win second FIFA World Cup title

NEW JERSEY-(MaraviPost)-Spain are the new FIFA World Cup champions after defeating defending champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time in the 2026 final played at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, United States, on Sunday.

Substitute Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in the 106th minute after connecting with a pass from Nico Williams, handing Spain their second FIFA World Cup title and their first since defeating the Netherlands in the 2010 final in South Africa.

The victory ended a 16 year wait for La Roja and denied Argentina the chance to retain the title they won at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The two sides played out a tense and closely contested match during the 90 minutes of normal time, with Argentina goalkeeper making crucial saves as neither team managed to break the deadlock.

Argentina suffered a major setback in stoppage time of normal time after midfielder Enzo Fernandez received a second yellow card before being shown a red card, forcing the South Americans to play the entire extra time period with 10 men.

Spain eventually capitalised on their numerical advantage early in extra time when Torres calmly slotted home from close range, sparking celebrations among the Spanish players and supporters.

Despite being reduced to 10 men, Argentina fought hard until the final whistle but Spain’s disciplined defence denied Lionel Messi and his teammates a late equaliser.

Spain right back Pedro Porro was named the Player of the Match after producing an outstanding display in defence while also contributing to his team’s attacking play throughout the final.

Therefore France captain foward Kylian Mbappe claimed the Golden Boot Award after finishing as the leading scorer at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with 10 goals.Argentina captain Lionel Messi and Spain striker Ferran Torres followed with 8 goals each.