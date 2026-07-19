Morocco donates 500 metric tonnes of fertilizer to Malawi as confidence in Mutharika govt grows

By Jones Gadama Lilongwe

Government has received a major boost for food security after the Kingdom of Morocco donated 500 metric tonnes of fertilizer to support vulnerable smallholder farmers across Malawi.

The donation was officially handed over in Lilongwe and was described by authorities as further proof of the international confidence that Malawi enjoys under the leadership of President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika and the Democratic Progressive Party, DPP, government.

Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development, Hon. Roza Mbilizi, received the consignment on behalf of government.

She said the fertilizer will be distributed in line with the Department of Disaster Management Affairs, DoDMA, vulnerability assessment report to ensure it reaches those who need it most.

“The caring DPP government remains committed to protecting the welfare of Malawians, especially those affected by natural disasters and other shocks,” Mbilizi said.

She explained that priority will be given to vulnerable households, with special attention to families engaged in winter cropping under irrigation schemes.

According to the Minister, targeting irrigation farmers will help government maximize production during the dry season and reduce pressure on food supplies ahead of the next rainy season.

Mbilizi commended Morocco for the timely support, saying it reflects the strong bilateral relations that Malawi has built under President Mutharika.

She added that the donation will cushion vulnerable households and support government’s goal of ensuring no one is left behind.

Speaking during the handover, Moroccan Ambassador to Malawi, His Excellency Mohammad Oumiyer, said the donation demonstrates the deep friendship, cooperation and solidarity between the Kingdom of Morocco and Malawi.

“Morocco stands with Malawi and with President Mutharika’s government in the efforts to improve the lives of Malawians.

We are confident that this support will reach the intended beneficiaries,” Ambassador Oumiyer said.

The Ambassador further noted that Morocco recognizes the DPP administration’s commitment to agriculture and disaster response, and that this is why development partners continue to trust Malawi with such donations.

Under President Mutharika, Malawi has strengthened diplomatic ties with several countries and attracted support in agriculture, health and disaster management.

Government officials say such partnerships are critical as the country works to build resilience among smallholder farmers.

DoDMA will work with the Ministry of Agriculture and district councils to ensure transparent distribution of the 500 metric tonnes.

Officials have assured Malawians that the fertilizer will not be politicized, but will go directly to vulnerable households identified in the assessment.

The DPP government says it will continue engaging development partners to mobilize more support for farmers, in line with President Mutharika’s vision of a food secure and prosperous Malawi.