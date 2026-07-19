England humiliate France to clinch 2026 World Cup bronze

MIAMI-(MaraviPost)-England signed off their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign in style by defeating France 6-4 in a thrilling third place playoff at Miami Stadium on Saturday night to secure the bronze medal.

The victory saw Thomas Tuchel’s side finish third in the expanded 48-team tournament, bouncing back strongly after their heartbreaking 2-1 semi final defeat to Argentina earlier in the week.

England delivered a devastating first half performance, taking control of the match with quick attacking football that overwhelmed France. Their clinical finishing allowed them to build a commanding lead before the halftime break.

Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka emerged as the star of the night after scoring a superb hat-trick to cap an outstanding tournament, while Declan Rice, Ezri Konsa and Jude Bellingham also found the back of the net.

France, who were hoping to end their campaign with a victory after losing 2-0 to Spain in the semi finals, refused to surrender and produced a spirited second half comeback.

Captain Kylian Mbappe inspired Les Bleus with two goals, while Bradley Barcola and Ousmane Dembele also scored to reduce the deficit in an entertaining contest that kept supporters on the edge of their seats.

Despite France’s resurgence, England remained composed and continued to threaten on the counterattack, with Saka completing his hat trick before Bellingham added another goal to seal an unforgettable 6-4 victory.

The 10-goal thriller became one of the highest scoring third place matches in FIFA World Cup history.

England’s third place finish marks one of the country’s best performances at the World Cup in recent decades and provides further evidence that the team remains among the strongest contenders on the global stage.

For France, the defeat was a disappointing conclusion to an otherwise impressive tournament, although Mbappe once again demonstrated why he remains one of the world’s most dangerous forwards with another influential display.

Attention now turns to Sunday’s final, where Spain and Argentina will battle for the biggest prize in world football.