Kamuzu Stadium must not become a monument to negligence

For decades, Kamuzu Stadium has been the heartbeat of football in Malawi’s Southern Region. It has hosted unforgettable elite league matches,

Flames international matches, cup finals and produced memories that remain etched in the minds of thousands of supporters.

Yet, there comes a time when emotion must give way to reality.

The latest structural assessment has delivered what many football stakeholders feared but some refused to accept.

Professional engineers have concluded that the stadium is beyond economic repair and that demolition presents a better option than continuing to spend millions of kwacha on an ageing facility.

This finding also vindicates the Football Association of Malawi (FAM), which has consistently maintained that the safety of players, supporters and officials must come before sentimental attachment to one of the country’s most historic stadiums.

What is worrying, however, is that there are reports suggesting some individuals are lobbying government officials to reopen the stadium despite expert warnings. Such pressure risks placing politics ahead of public safety.

Football should never be played in an environment where lives are at risk.

Every supporter who buys a ticket deserves the assurance that the stand they occupy is structurally sound. No football match is worth the loss of even a single life.

Kamuzu Stadium has carried structural concerns for years.

Cracks were identified in several stands more than a decade ago and over the years football authorities have repeatedly warned that the facility no longer meets modern safety expectations.

CAF has also tightened stadium licensing requirements across Africa.

Today, stadium approval is no longer based on capacity alone but on structural integrity, emergency access, crowd management, lighting, media facilities and several other international safety standards.

Those calling for the immediate reopening of Kamuzu Stadium should remember that CAF penalties for using unsafe venues can be severe.

Malawi cannot afford sanctions that could affect its clubs or national teams simply because decisions ignored professional engineering advice.

Some argue that the stadium’s history alone justifies keeping it open. Indeed, Kamuzu Stadium occupies a special place in Malawi’s football story.

Legends have played there and generations of supporters grew up watching football within its walls.

History, however, should be preserved through documentation and remembrance not at the expense of human safety.

If engineers have determined that rebuilding elsewhere is more cost effective than endless renovations, policymakers should treat that advice seriously.

Infrastructure decisions should be guided by evidence rather than public emotion.

This should also become an opportunity for Malawi to think bigger.

Instead of repeatedly patching ageing infrastructure, the country should invest in a modern stadium capable of meeting CAF and FIFA standards for many decades to come.

Blantyre remains Malawi’s football capital. It deserves a world-class stadium that can host continental competitions, attract international events and provide a safe environment for supporters, players and the media.

Government, football authorities and the private sector should work together to develop a long term infrastructure plan instead of relying on temporary solutions whenever stadium problems emerge.

The Kamuzu Stadium debate should therefore not divide Malawians.

Rather, it should unite everyone behind one common goal, protecting lives while securing the future of football in the Southern Region.