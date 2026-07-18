Kaphale warns against importing unregistered pesticides into Malawi

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s Pesticides Control Board (PCB) has sent a stir warning against importing unregistered pesticides into Malawi.

The board says only pesticides that have been registered by PCB should be imported into Malawi.

Speaking during an orientation for Illovo Sugar Malawi staff at Nchalo Estate in Chikwawa on Friday,

PCB Registrar James Kaphale said compliance with the country’s pesticide regulations is critical to protecting public health, the environment and the integrity of Malawi’s agricultural sector.

He said the Board is intensifying awareness among major pesticide importers to ensure they understand the legal procedures governing registration and importation.

Kaphale warned that pesticides, while essential for increasing agricultural productivity, can pose serious risks if imported or used outside the country’s regulatory framework.

He said the orientation was designed to equip participants with practical knowledge on import permits, registration requirements, documentation and post-registration obligations.

The training is part of the PCB’s broader efforts to strengthen compliance with the Pesticides Act among key stakeholders in the agricultural sector.