Friday, 17 Jul 2026

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Djibouti: Emergency alert spotlights sharp hunger spike

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MaraviPost

More than 256,000 people in Djibouti – around 25 per cent of the population – are likely to face crisis or emergency level hunger over the coming months, a UN-backed global food monitoring network warned in a new report released Friday.

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000 25 a Crisis Djibouti Food Friday Hunger population Report UN

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