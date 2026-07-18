Three weeks to go, who will grab Airtel Money Tola Promo’s MK50m grand prize?

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-About three weeks remaining before one lucky customer is expected to win the grand prize of MK50 million in Airtel Money Tola Promotion.

This comes as the ninth draw on Thursday, July 16, 2026 created three more millionaires.

One of the weekly MK5 million winners, Daniel Naura suprised many when he disclosed that will first consult his wife before deciding how best to use his prize money.

Naura, a construction business owner from Area 25, was among three customers who emerged winners in the ninth weekly draw of the promotion.

He joins Albert Chiona from Karonga Boma, who plans to invest his winnings in expanding his kaunjika and jersey business, and police officer Mabvuto Matewere from Monkey Bay, who uses Airtel Money mainly for mobile banking.

Airtel Money Malawi Head of Marketing Virginia Jere says participation in the promotion continues to grow, with the company having so far distributed K270 million in prizes to 2,727 customers since the launch of the promotion.

Jere expressed satisfaction on how promotion prizes are being distributed equally across the country.

Launched in May, the promotion ends August 5, 2026 with the grand prize of MK50 million to one lucky customer.