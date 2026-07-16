African Newspage, Africa Prosperity Network Partner to Advance Africa’s Integration Agenda

The collaboration will amplify the Make Africa Borderless Now! (MABN) movement and promote informed public discourse on free movement, intra-African trade and regional integration.

ABUJA, Nigeria, July 16, 2026 – African Newspage, a leading Pan-African multimedia platform focused on Africa’s development and integration, has entered into a strategic media partnership with Africa Prosperity Network (APN) to strengthen public awareness and policy engagement around free movement, regional integration and Africa’s single market agenda.

Formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the partnership establishes a framework for joint multimedia storytelling, strategic communications and policy journalism to amplify Africa’s integration agenda, with particular emphasis on APN’s Make Africa Borderless Now! movement and the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The collaboration will leverage African Newspage’s expertise in policy-driven journalism and multimedia storytelling alongside APN’s leadership in promoting Africa’s single market to produce compelling content that simplifies complex policy issues for citizens, businesses and policymakers. The partnership will also spotlight opportunities arising from free movement, regional infrastructure development, intra-African trade, industrialisation and private sector-led economic transformation.

Speaking on the partnership, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, Executive Chairman of Africa Prosperity Network, said: “This partnership with African Newspage is a significant step towards amplifying the voices and solutions that will drive Africa’s economic transformation. As we advance the Make Africa Borderless Now! movement, we need trusted media platforms that can communicate the benefits of free movement, intra-African trade and continental integration in ways that resonate with citizens, businesses and policymakers.”

He described the collaboration as more than a communications partnership, saying it would help build the public momentum needed to accelerate Africa’s integration agenda. “Together, we are not just telling Africa’s integration story, we are building the momentum needed to realise a thriving single market and a more prosperous continent.”

Adam Alqali, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of African Newspage, said:

“At African Newspage, we see journalism as a catalyst for Africa’s integration. This partnership strengthens our ability to produce compelling, evidence-based stories that connect policy with people, demonstrating how free movement, the AfCFTA and regional integration are creating new opportunities for Africans across the continent.”

Alqali said the partnership reflects African Newspage’s commitment to translating complex policy debates into compelling stories that inform, inspire and empower citizens to participate in Africa’s integration journey.

“By amplifying practical solutions, policy innovations and African success stories, we aim to deepen public understanding, inspire greater participation in Africa’s integration agenda and help build momentum for a borderless and prosperous continent.”

Under the partnership, African Newspage will provide editorial support for APN through joint multimedia productions, policy explainers, thought leadership articles, interviews, podcasts, event coverage, newsletters and digital campaigns. The collaboration will also strengthen the visibility of the Africa Prosperity Dialogues (APD) and the Make Africa Borderless Now! movement while translating complex policy conversations into accessible content for wider public engagement.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of African Newspage

About African Newspage

African Newspage is a Pan-African multimedia platform published by Newspage Africa Media Limited. Guided by African Union Agenda 2063 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), African Newspage specialises in development journalism, policy analysis, multimedia storytelling, and strategic communications focused on trade, governance, climate, peace and security, gender, and regional integration.

About Africa Prosperity Network

Africa Prosperity Network (APN) is a pan-African not-for-profit organisation dedicated to advancing Africa’s single market agenda through strategic partnerships, policy advocacy, and private sector engagement. APN convenes the annual Africa Prosperity Dialogues (APD) and leads the Make Africa Borderless Now! movement to accelerate regional integration, free movement, and intra-African trade.

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