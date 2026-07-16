ICON PROPERTIES PLC HOSTS STAKEHOLDER ENGAGEMENT, REAFFIRMING COMMITMENT TO BUILDING BETTER FUTURES

ICON Properties plc Strengthens Commitment to Building Better Futures Through Strategic Growth

ICON Properties Plc hosted its Stakeholder Engagement session on 15 July 2026 at Ryalls Hotel in Blantyre, bringing together partners, clients and stakeholders under the theme “Building Better Futures.”

Speaking during the engagement, Chief Executive Officer Washington Chimuzu announced that ICON Properties plc is planning to develop a modern office complex in Lilongwe, alongside a retail expansion project at Chichiri Shopping Mall in Blantyre. These developments form part of the company’s long-term strategy to meet the growing demand for quality commercial and retail infrastructure across Malawi.

ICON Properties Plc also celebrated strong financial performance, reporting a profit of K32.6 billion for the 2025 financial year, representing significant growth from K24 billion recorded in 2024. The results highlight the resilience of the business and the effectiveness of its growth strategy.

The company’s commitment to maintaining world-class property standards was further reflected through the choice of Ryalls Hotel as the venue for the engagement. Having remained one of Blantyre’s landmark hospitality establishments for over 100 years, Ryalls Hotel serves as an example of how consistent investment and quality property management can create lasting value.

Also addressing attendees, the Mayor of Blantyre City Council commended ICON Properties Plc for its continued contribution to urban development, noting that investments of this nature play an important role in supporting the city’s long-term growth and sustainability.

ICON Properties plc continues to advance its growth strategy through sustainable investments, innovative property solutions and a shared commitment to creating lasting value for customers, partners and communities across Malawi.