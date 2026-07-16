Blantyre Water Board chair Stainley Chirwa caught in office abuse as PPDA rejects restricted tender on forensic audit

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Blantyre Water Board (BWB) Board Chairperson Stanley Chirwa is facing mounting calls for an investigation over allegations of abuse of office, procurement interference and alleged violations of corporate governance that have rocked the country’s public water utility.

The allegations relate to the suspension of five senior directors, controversial procurement decisions and claims that Chirwa overstepped the responsibilities of the board by directly involving himself in the day-to-day management of the institution.

Sources at the utility body confided in the publication reveal that the Directors of Human Resources and Administration, Procurement and Disposal, Distribution and Commerce, Finance and Technical Services, were placed on administrative leave on 9 February 2026 pending a forensic audit.

The suspensions have since stretched for more than six months to an indefinite leave, raising questions about the delay in concluding the audit and the legality of the prolonged administrative leave.

It is alleged that Chirwa wanted to procure bogus auditors to carry out the exercise but were rebuffed by the PPDA for a simple reason that he failed to justify usage of the restricted tendering procurement method.

The same chirwa, unilaterally cancelled several procurement processes that had already been evaluated and whose tender results had already been published in The Nation newspaper on 24 March 2026 to serve personal interests.

To show total defiance of corporate governance laws, chirwa cancelled a tender opening processes and ordered that bids be returned to bidders on the day of opening without making any explanation thus far.

The controversy has prompted some bidders to seek the intervention of the ACB and PPDA. Some employees we have talked to who asked for anonymity, claimed that all this is happening behind the CEO’s back.

As if this was not enough Stanley Chirwa has bought bidding documents through the following; PKG Associates, C-Success Consulting and Baker Tilly despite their failure to attend a mandatory pre-bid meeting which means they are automatically disqualified. The only bidder who attended the pre-bid meeting is Yvespro Consult.

The people Chirwa is using are Mavuto Chimtengo (Acting Director of Distribution and Commerce), Oweni Maloni (Limbe Zone Manager), Andrew Masiye who is IPDC member and Crissy Mwasowa who wants to be the acting Procurement Manager.

Chirwa was not available when contacted to comment on the allegation of public office abuse.