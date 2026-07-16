NBM plc unveils 2 ‘Waku WAFCON’ grand prize winners

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has rewarded two lucky customers, Charles MsatiyendaandDonard Nyirenda, with an all-expense-paid trip to Morocco to cheer on the Malawi National Women’s Football Team at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The two emerged as grand prize winners during the final draw of the Bank’s ‘Waku WAFCON’ POS Transact and Win Promotion, a campaign designed to encourage digital payments while rallying support for the Scorchers ahead of their historic maiden appearance at the tournament.

Before the grand draw, the Bank also held the May and June monthly draws.

One customer won K500,000, while 10 customers each won K200,000 and another 10 customers each received K100,000 for May.

The same prizes were awarded again during the June draw, bringing the total number of cash prize winners over the two months to 42 customers.

Speaking after the draw on Tuesday, NBM plc Head of Digital Finance Services William Kaunda said the promotion demonstrated the Bank’s commitment to rewarding customers while advancing Malawi’s transition to a safer and more inclusive digital economy.

“The Scorchers’ qualification for their maiden WAFCON finals is a defining moment for Malawi. As the proud financial partner of the Scorchers, National Bank wanted every Malawian to feel connected to this historic journey. That is why we introduced the Waku WAFCON POS Transact & Win Promotion, allowing our customers to celebrate the team, embrace digital payments and be rewarded for participating.”

“The grand prize is subject to each winner having a valid passport and successfully confirming their identity when contacted by the Bank via phone. Should either winner fail to meet these requirements or be unreachable for identity verification, another draw will be conducted to select a replacement winner,” said Kaunda.

The promotion ran over two months, with customers earning entries into the draws by making purchases of K50,000 or more using National Bank Point of Sale (POS) devices.

Kaunda said every qualifying transaction represented more than just a payment, describing it as both a practical step towards secure digital banking and a show of support for the Scorchers.

“In this campaign, every qualifying POS transaction carried a dual meaning. It was a practical step towards safer, more secure and more convenient payments, and at the same time, it was a symbolic show of support for the Scorchers as they carry Malawi’s hopes and pride onto the continental stage,” he said.

Beyond the POS promotion, the Bank also rolled out several customer engagement activities, including the Guess the Jersey activations and the Mo activation across the country’s regions, to bring Malawians closer to the Scorchers’ WAFCON journey.