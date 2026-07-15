From friction to drama: Argentina’s late surge sinks England in 2026 World Cup Semifinals thriller

ATLANTA-(MaraviPost)-Argentina have defeated England 2-1 in a dramatic FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final to reach Sunday’s final in front of a roaring, mostly Argentine crowd at Atlanta Stadium.

From the opening whistle the game felt less like a football match and more like a tactical war of attrition.

The first 45 minutes produced no goals, no shots on target, and plenty of needle.

Both teams seemed more concerned with not making a mistake than with forcing the issue in the final third.

The numbers told the story of a cagey encounter.

The two sides combined for just three shots in total, which tied for the fewest in any first half at this tournament.

Even more telling, the match went a record-breaking 30 minutes without a single shot from either side.

The lack of clear-cut chances was reflected in the expected goals.

The combined xG stood at a mere 0.08, underlining how difficult it was for either attack to find space.

Part of that was due to the constant stopping and starting.

The teams combined for 19 fouls in the first 45 minutes, which tied for the third-most fouls in a first half at this World Cup.

That high foul count disrupted rhythm and prevented either midfield from settling.

Discipline became an early talking point when Argentina’s Lisandro Martínez was shown the first yellow card for pulling back Morgan Rogers during an England counter-attack.

Tactically, the patterns were clear from the start.

Argentina controlled more of the possession and tried to dictate tempo through short combinations around Messi and Alvarez.

Thomas Tuchel’s England, however, stayed compact, organized and patient.

The Three Lions relied on a solid defensive structure specifically designed to neutralize Lionel Messi and his supporting cast.

Every time Messi dropped deep to find the ball, England had two bodies around him.

Whenever Alvarez tried to press high, England simply played around it and reset.

The result was a stalemate that felt more like a chess match than a shootout.

With emotions running high and no breakthrough, the game promised to be decided by small margins in the second half.

England came out with renewed purpose after the break and finally found the breakthrough in the 55th minute.

Anthony Gordon was the scorer, finishing calmly to give England a 1-0 lead and send the small pocket of English fans into delirium.

For the next 30 minutes England looked set to protect that advantage with a disciplined, low block.

Argentina, the defending champions, refused to accept the script.

They increased the tempo, pushed their fullbacks higher, and began to win the second balls in midfield.

The pressure finally told in the 85th minute when Enzo Fernández struck to level the score at 1-1.

The stadium erupted as the momentum swung completely toward the Albiceleste.

England tried to regroup and see out the final minutes, but they were caught again deep into stoppage time.

Lautaro Martínez scored the decisive goal in the 91st minute to make it 2-1 to Argentina.

It was a cruel ending for England, who had defended so well for so long.

The physical battle continued until the final whistle, with further yellow cards shown to Cristian Romero and Rodrigo De Paul for Argentina, and to Elliot Anderson for England.

Argentina’s late surge was built on patience, possession and the belief of a team used to winning on this stage.

England will rue missed opportunities to kill the game after Gordon’s opener.

For Argentina, the victory means a shot at back-to-back world titles.

They will now face Spain in the World Cup final on Sunday, July 19, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Spain breezed past France to reach the final, setting up a clash between the current holders and the 2024 European champions.

If Argentina win, they will become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to win consecutive World Cups.

On a night defined by tension, fouls and late drama, it was Argentina’s experience in the big moments that made the difference.

England go home with pride, but with the familiar feeling of coming so close on the biggest stage.