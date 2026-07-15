Wednesday, 15 Jul 2026

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Jamaican roots reggae artist Fantan Mojah dies weeks before his 50th birthday

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MaraviPost

KINGSTON-(MaraviPost)-The Jamaican roots reggae artist Fantan Mojah has died at the University Hospital of the West Indies in Kingston after complications from a heart condition.

The “Rast Got Soul” hit maker was 49 years old, just three weeks before his 50th birthday.

Born Owen Lennox Moncrieffe on 5 August 1976 in St. Elizabeth, Jamaica, Fantan Mojah rose to international prominence in the early 2000s.

As a devoted member of the Bobo Ashanti faith, he built his career on positive, message-driven music that spoke to spirituality, African identity and social justice.

Mojah once visited and performed in Malawi during one of his African tours, where he was warmly received by reggae lovers who connected deeply with his message of faith, resilience and African pride.

His performance remains a fond memory for many who attended.

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Jamaican roots reggae artist Fantan Mojah dies

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