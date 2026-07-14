Spain humiliate France into 2026 FIFA World Cup finals

ARLINGTON-(MaraviPost)-Spain booked their place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final after defeating France 2-0 in the first semifinal played on Tuesday night at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas, United States.

La Roja produced a composed display to eliminate the 2022 finalists with Mikel Oyarzabal opening the scoring from the penalty spot in the 22nd minute before Pedro Porro doubled Spain’s advantage in the 58th minute to seal a deserved victory.

Spain controlled large spells of the contest, dominating possession and creating the better scoring opportunities while limiting France’s attacking threat with a disciplined defensive performance.

The victory sends Spain into the World Cup final, where they will face the winner of the second semifinal between England and Argentina, scheduled for Wednesday.

France’s hopes of lifting a third World Cup title came to an end despite an impressive run through the tournament, as they struggled to break down Spain’s organised defence.

Spain will now make their second appearance in a FIFA World Cup final. Their first came in 2010, when they defeated the Netherlands 1-0 after extra time in Johannesburg, South Africa, to win their maiden World Cup title.

The Spanish side has impressed throughout the expanded 48-team tournament, eliminating several strong opponents on their way to the final.

For France, attention now shifts to the third place playoff, where they will face the loser of the England-Argentina semifinal.

Spain’s players celebrated jubilantly at the final whistle as thousands of their supporters inside Dallas Stadium marked another memorable chapter in the country’s football history.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, has produced several thrilling knockout matches with Spain becoming the first nation to secure a place in the final.

Spain will now be aiming to become two time FIFA World Cup champions when they play in the final on 19 July 2026, seeking to add to the title they won in South Africa 16 years ago.