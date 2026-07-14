Supreme Court nullifies 2025 Parliamentary election for Mangochi East Constituency

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Supreme Court of Appeal has nullified the September 16 2025 parliamentary election for Mangochi East Constituency due to irregularities in the electoral process, in which Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Francesca Theula Masamba was declared the winner.

Nine justices, led by Chief Justice Rizine Mzikamanda, today heard oral submissions from lawyers representing Jackson Allie Daud Mataka and Abubakar Mbaya.

The case followed a February 6 2026 High Court judgment that upheld Masamba’s victory.

Presenting arguments for the appellants, lawyers Patrick Mpaka and Cassius Chidothe argued that the election was marred by irregularities that affected the results and warranted its nullification.

The irregularities included the combination of two polling centres and failure by electoral officials to resolve complaints.

This means Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) will conduct fresh elections in the constituency.