Former Minister Henry “Mtengowaminga” Mussa returns as Tourism Agency Chief

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Peter Mutharika’s Government has appointed Henry Mtengowaminga Mussa as the new Executive Director of the Malawi Institute of Tourism (MIT).

The announcement was made in a circular to staff signed by Acting Executive Director, Kamwana Karim.

The Malawi Institute of Tourism is the country’s premier public training institution for hospitality, tourism and travel management.

“I write to inform all members of staff that the Government of Malawi (GoM), through the MIT Board of Trustees has appointed Mr. Henry Mussa as the Executive Director of Malawi Institute of Tourism. The appointment is effective 7th July, 2026,” the memo reads.

Mussa takes over the role at a time when government is pushing to revitalize the tourism sector as a key driver of economic growth.

Mussa, the former information minister was convicted on public theft and office abuse and was later pardoned by former Malawi leader Lazarus Chakwera.