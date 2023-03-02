Former Malawi Information Minister Henry Mussa jailed 6 years while Gideon gets 3 years for public theft

Henry Mussa and Gedion Munthali jailed for public theft

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Lilongwe Court Judge Patrick Chirwa on Thursday, March 2, 2023 sentenced sentenced former Minister of Information Henry Mussa to three years imprisonment for the offence of conspiracy to steal and six years imprisonment for the offence of receiving stolen property.

The same court also jailed former Director of Information Gideon Munthali to three years imprisonment for conspiracy to commit a felony and 6 years imprisonment for theft by public person.

The duo’s sentencing follows their convictions in October last year in relation to the case of 10 computers and a genset which disappeared at the Ministry of Information.

Both their sentences shall run concurrently, starting from the date of conviction.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...