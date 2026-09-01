Hichilema sworn in for 2nd term, pledges to triple Zambia economy

LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema was sworn in on Tuesday for a second five-year term, launching the 2026–2031 administration following his re-election in the August 13 general vote.

The inauguration at Lusaka’s National Heroes Stadium has been attended by thousands of Zambians as well as regional heads of state, government officials, and international delegations.

With the oaths administered, executive authority was formally transferred for the next five years, completing the constitutional transition from election to government.

In his inaugural address, President Hichilema said his administration would shift focus from economic stabilization to rapid growth.

“During the first term, we stabilised the economy,” he said. “In this term, we are moving from stabilisation to growing the economy so that more citizens can generate revenue. Our target is to triple the size of the economy in these next five years.”

The President introduced what he called the “Grow Zambia Agenda” as the centerpiece of his second term, succeeding the “New Dawn” platform that guided his first five years in office.

He called for unity across political lines.

“The person who voted against us is not our enemy. Whatever our political choices, we remain one people,” President Hichilema said.

“To those who chose other candidates and other parties, we have heard you, and we respect your choice. Democracy demands that we do not agree on everything.”

Linking development to productivity, he urged citizens to work harder.

“Zambians, let us dedicate ourselves to hard and smart work,” he said. “No matter how good-hearted one may be to their children and families, the truth is, you cannot share poverty. We have to do something to address wealth creation.”

On foreign affairs, Hichilema positioned Zambia as a mediator.

“Zambia will continue to be a voice for peace, dialogue in the global community,” he said.

“There can be no sustainable development without peace, stability and sustainability,” he added.

The new term begins as Zambia works to sustain debt restructuring gains, attract investment in mining and energy, and expand agriculture and manufacturing.