Facts check: 10 things Local Govt Minister Ben Phiri delivers in 30 days that councils never saw before

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika’s vision of a disciplined and decentralized Malawi is now being felt in every district, council and trading centre.

As we enter September 2026, the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Dr Ben Malunga Phiri, has delivered one of the most productive months for councils in recent years.

In just 30 days of August, his ministry moved to empower local authorities, seal leakages, and bring development directly to the people. This is what leadership with direction looks like under President APM.

The month started with the timely disbursement of K8 billion in equalization grants to all 35 councils.

For once, salaries were paid on time, health centres remained open, and projects did not stall because funds arrived late.

This is the fiscal discipline that President APM demanded from day one. At the same time, Dr Phiri launched the “Clean And Green Council” national campaign.

Over 2 million trees were planted across the country and all major markets, bus depots and council offices were cleaned. Malawians are now seeing dignity restored in their towns while also fighting climate change.

In line with President APM’s zero tolerance for waste, the ministry also concluded a nationwide audit of council payrolls and assets.

Over 400 ghost workers were removed from council payrolls and unused council assets worth more than K1.2 billion were identified for disposal. This means taxpayers’ money is now being saved and used for real services.

To end cash leakages, Dr Phiri rolled out digital revenue collection systems in 15 city, municipal and district councils. Within the first month, councils reported up to 30% increase in local revenue.

More money in councils means more roads, more markets and better clinics for the people.

Development also reached the villages. In August, 200 rural infrastructure projects were completed and handed over under the Rural Development Fund.

These included rural markets, bridges and community halls in districts such as Machinga, Nkhata Bay and Chikwawa. For years, development was centralized in Lilongwe. Under APM, it is now in the villages.

To build capacity at the grassroots, 3,500 councilors and traditional leaders were trained on budgeting, project planning and monitoring. This ensures that local leaders can deliver without always waiting for the capital.

The ministry also resolved 150 long-standing boundary disputes between councils and traditional authorities.

This has reduced conflict and allowed councils to focus on service delivery.

In partnership with development partners, Dr Phiri signed an MOU to install solar street lights in 20 major rural trading centres.

This will improve security and allow businesses to operate at night, boosting the rural economy.

Ahead of the rainy season, the minister directed all 35 districts to activate their disaster response committees.

Relief supplies have been prepositioned and evacuation plans updated. This is proactive governance that Malawians did not see before.

To support small businesses, 10 new one-stop business registration centres were opened at council offices.

Entrepreneurs can now register, pay fees and access loan information within 48 hours. This is how you grow the economy from the ground up.

All these achievements in one month prove that President APM’s vision is being realized.

Where the previous administration centralized power and delayed funds, this government is decentralizing resources and demanding accountability.

Dr Ben Malunga Phiri is showing that when councils are funded on time and monitored properly, development reaches the last person.

Malawi is better under APM leadership because decisions are now being made for the poor in the villages.