Temperal relief for Fostino Maele as High Court not ready with ruling

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The High Court of Malawi in Lilongwe has deferred its ruling on the constitutional challenge against the appointment of Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Fostino Maele after the court communicated that the judgment is not ready.

Judge Anneline Kanthambi was scheduled to deliver the verdict today, but the court informed the parties that the ruling was still pending.

The applicant in the matter, Senior Counsel Kamudoni Nyasulu, confirmed the postponement to Nation Online, saying a new date will be set once the judgment is finalised.

“The court communicated that the ruling is not ready today. When it is ready, a new date will be set and communicated to us,” said Nyasulu.

The court was expected to rule on whether to grant an application to refer the matter to Chief Justice Rizine Mzikamanda for certification as a constitutional issue, which would require a panel of at least three judges to hear it.

Judge Kanthambi was also set to decide on Nyasulu’s application for a stay of proceedings in Judicial Review Case Number 1 of 2026.

In the judicial review, the veteran prosecutor is challenging the constitutionality of Maele’s appointment in November 2025 and his subsequent decisions to discontinue several legal cases.