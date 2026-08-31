Zimbabwe Computer Science student Sabelo Malunga in court over alleged US$1.1m bank cyber heist

HARARE-(Maravipost)-A final-year Computer Science student at Midlands State University has appeared in court in Zimbabwe accused of stealing more than US$1.1 million from CABS bank through malware.

The State alleges that 24-year-old Sabelo Malunga used remote-access software to break into the bank’s systems while he was working as an IT intern from November last year until February 23 this year.

Prosecutors told the court that on January 23, Malunga installed SUPREMO, a remote-access program, on a laptop issued by CABS without permission.

The software was allegedly hidden in system files to avoid detection.

The court heard that even after his internship ended, Malunga continued accessing CABS systems.

The malware is alleged to have allowed him to bypass internal controls and carry out fraudulent ZIPIT transfers and VISA card transactions.

The breach came to light on March 27 after VISA flagged two suspicious international ATM withdrawals. By then, CABS said it had lost US$210,500 and blocked the affected accounts.

A further probe on April 13 allegedly found multiple malware infections on CABS servers. Investigators said they uncovered 1,911 fraudulent ZIPIT transactions totaling US$925,679.

The funds were allegedly moved to mobile money services including EcoCash and InnBucks, and to accounts at CBZ and Ecobank.

CABS brought in South African digital forensics firm MWR to investigate and remove the malware. The company’s report allegedly linked Malunga to the attack.

The State says the malware was used to make fake transfers, bypass authorisation systems, and create fraudulent telegraphic transfers.

The bank’s total alleged loss is US$1,136,179. No money has been recovered.

Malunga is facing a hacking charge and was remanded in custody pending a bail application. The allegations are yet to be tested in court.

Source: The Herald Zimbabwe