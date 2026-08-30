Son William wins!

…..Ekhaya FC are the new Airtel Top 8 champions

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Ekhaya FC have capped a remarkable debut campaign in the 2026 Airtel Top 8 Zamadolo Season 9 by defeating Mighty Wanderers 2-1 in the final at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe,on Sunday to lift the trophy for the first time.

MaraviPost Sports Desk witness, the final had all the ingredients of a high-stakes football spectacle. Wanderers were chasing their second Airtel Top 8 title after winning the competition in 2022, while Ekhaya were bidding to make history by lifting the trophy in their maiden appearance.

Ekhaya ultimately had the last word, completing a remarkable journey that saw them eliminate some of the biggest names in Malawian football before overcoming Wanderers in the final.

Wanderers had earned their place in the final after defeating Creck Sporting Club 3-1 on aggregate in the quarter-finals. They then survived a dramatic semi-final against Blue Eagles, winning 5-4 on penalties after the match finished 1-1 in regulation time.

Ekhaya, meanwhile, announced their intentions by knocking out defending champions FCB Nyasa Big Bullets in the quarter-finals. The match ended 2-2 on aggregate before Ekhaya prevailed 7-6 in the penalty shootout.

Their impressive run continued in the semi-finals when they defeated Karonga United 2-1 to book a place in the final against Wanderers.

The final also carried a fascinating family dimension, with Mighty Wanderers chairman Dr Thomson Mpinganjira facing his son William Mpinganjira, who is involved with Ekhaya FC.

Ekhaya made the brighter start and were rewarded in the 38th minute when Blessings Malinda converted a penalty to give the debutants a 1-0 lead going into the interval.

Wanderers responded strongly after the restart, with Mphatso Kamanga restoring parity just four minutes into the second half to make it 1-1.

The momentum, however, swung back in Ekhaya’s favour in the 60th minute when Allen Chihana found the back of the net from a Blessings Malinda assist to restore Ekhaya’s lead.

The goal was Chihana’s fourth of the tournament, making him the competition’s leading scorer and further underlining his importance to Ekhaya’s historic campaign.

Wanderers pushed forward in search of another equaliser but Ekhaya held their nerve to protect their advantage until the final whistle, triggering jubilant celebrations from the players, technical team and supporters.

The victory earns Ekhaya FC K40 million in prize money and, more importantly, their first Airtel Top 8 crown achieved in their very first appearance.

Speaking to the MaraviPost Sports Desk, Ekhaya head coach Enos Chatama expressed his delight at winning the trophy but urged his players not to become complacent after their historic success.

Chatama said the team must now put the celebrations aside and shift its attention to the league, where he wants his players to maintain the same determination that carried them to Airtel Top 8 glory.

For Wanderers coach Bob Mpinganjira, the defeat was a bitter ending to a campaign in which his side had shown resilience to reach the final. He said his players lacked the hunger required to finish the job, particularly after creating opportunities they failed to convert.