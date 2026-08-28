The ONE thing markets need from Warsh at Jackson Hole today

August 28 2026

Markets forgive volatility but they don’t forgive silence, warns the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organisations.

This is the warning from Nigel Green of deVere Group as Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh prepares to deliver his first Jackson Hole address since taking charge of the world’s most powerful central bank, with inflation stuck above target and the bond market showing fresh strain.

US consumer prices rose 3.4% in the 12 months to July, still well above the Fed’s 2% goal after six straight years of missing it.

The 10-year Treasury yield has climbed to 4.68%, nearly half a percentage point higher than a year ago, even as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has doubled the pace of long-dated bond buybacks in an attempt to hold borrowing costs down.

Warsh takes the stage at 10am Eastern, with the Fed’s target range still parked at 3.50% to 3.75% and no clear signal on where it moves next.

“Warsh doesn’t need a new framework today, he needs to answer one question clearly: will the Fed raise rates if inflation doesn’t come down,” says Nigel Green.

“Everything else is noise dressed up as nuance.”

The deVere CEO says the market’s patience with ambiguity has run out.

“Investors sat through weeks of mixed signals after Warsh suggested markets, rather than the Fed, should do the tightening.

“This approach only works if everyone believes the Fed will step in the moment it doesn’t. Right now, plenty of people aren’t convinced it will.”

The growing friction between the Fed and the US Treasury is the second flashpoint investors are watching closely.

“Bessent buying up long-dated bonds to push down yields is the Treasury doing the Fed’s job in reverse,” notes Nigel Green.

“It loosens financial conditions exactly when inflation calls for the opposite. Warsh has to say, in plain terms, where the Fed stands on that tension.”

He warns that dodging the subject would be read as weakness rather than diplomacy.

“Credibility is earned by saying the hard thing before the market forces your hand.

“Warsh has the platform today, and investors around the world are tuning in for exactly that kind of clarity.”

Global investors are not only parsing Warsh’s words for what they mean domestically.

“Every major central bank is watching how the Fed handles a government leaning on it,” he says. “If the Fed looks like it’s bending, finance ministries with stretched budgets everywhere take note.”

Asked what he expects once Warsh finishes speaking, the deVere CEO is direct.

“Bond yields will move within minutes, and equities will follow them,” he says. “But the bigger reaction plays out over the following weeks, as investors decide whether they trust this Fed to finish the job on inflation. Trust, once questioned, is expensive to rebuild.

“Today isn’t about soothing markets for an afternoon,” says Nigel Green. “It’s about whether Warsh sets the terms of this fight or lets the bond market set them for him.”

He concludes: “Investors don’t need Warsh to promise a number, they need him to show his working.

“A Fed that stays vague hands that planning over to speculation.”